The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) head into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Rams -3 48.5

Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats

The Rams score 3.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Vikings give up (24.4).

The Rams rack up only 0.2 more yards per game (380.8) than the Vikings give up per matchup (380.6).

The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).

The Vikings put up 25.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Rams give up (21.6).

The Vikings collect 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams give up.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has posted 4,142 passing yards (295.9 YPG) with a 67.6% completion percentage (336-for-497) while registering 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-leading 671 yards (47.9 per game) and picked up five touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has 122 catches (164 targets) and paces his team with 1,625 receiving yards (116.1 ypg) and 14 touchdowns.

This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 14.0 TFL and 66 tackles.

Jordan Fuller's 96 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions and has added 64 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 13 passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Cam Akers: Out (Ankle)

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,656 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions (261.1 yards per game).

Alexander Mattison has rushed for a team-leading 432 yards on 116 attempts (30.9 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has reeled in 89 passes for a team best 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 137 times, and averages 95.4 yards per game.

This season D.J. Wonnum leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 127 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Vikings Injuries: Jalyn Holmes: Out (Groin), Armon Watts: Questionable (Ankle), C.J. Ham: Questionable (Quadricep), Alexander Mattison: Out (Concussion), Troy Dye: Out (Concussion), Eric Kendricks: Out (Calf), Kyle Rudolph: Out (Foot), Todd Davis: Doubtful (Ribs)

