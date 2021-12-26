Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) head into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a three-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-3
48.5
Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats
- The Rams score 3.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Vikings give up (24.4).
- The Rams rack up only 0.2 more yards per game (380.8) than the Vikings give up per matchup (380.6).
- The Rams have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Vikings have forced (19).
- The Vikings put up 25.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Rams give up (21.6).
- The Vikings collect 376.4 yards per game, 38.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Rams give up.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (20).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has posted 4,142 passing yards (295.9 YPG) with a 67.6% completion percentage (336-for-497) while registering 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-leading 671 yards (47.9 per game) and picked up five touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has 122 catches (164 targets) and paces his team with 1,625 receiving yards (116.1 ypg) and 14 touchdowns.
- This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 14.0 TFL and 66 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller's 96 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions and has added 64 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 13 passes defended.
Rams Injuries: Cam Akers: Out (Ankle)
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,656 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions (261.1 yards per game).
- Alexander Mattison has rushed for a team-leading 432 yards on 116 attempts (30.9 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson has reeled in 89 passes for a team best 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 137 times, and averages 95.4 yards per game.
- This season D.J. Wonnum leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 35 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 127 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Vikings Injuries: Jalyn Holmes: Out (Groin), Armon Watts: Questionable (Ankle), C.J. Ham: Questionable (Quadricep), Alexander Mattison: Out (Concussion), Troy Dye: Out (Concussion), Eric Kendricks: Out (Calf), Kyle Rudolph: Out (Foot), Todd Davis: Doubtful (Ribs)
How To Watch
