    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The Baltimore Ravens defense tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) go on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday, December 9, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Vikings vs. Steelers

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

    Vikings vs Steelers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Vikings

    -3.5

    44.5

    Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats

    • This year, the Vikings score just 1.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Steelers surrender (23.8).
    • The Vikings rack up 384.9 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 364.1 the Steelers give up per contest.
    • This year, the Vikings have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (11).
    • The Steelers rack up 20.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Vikings give up (25.4).
    • The Steelers collect 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings allow (382.0).
    • The Steelers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 15 takeaways.

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Kirk Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards while connecting on 68.4% of his passes (305-for-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions (279.4 yards per game).
    • Dalvin Cook has 171 attempts for a team-leading 773 rushing yards (64.4 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 202 receiving yards (16.8 per game).
    • Justin Jefferson has been targeted 112 times and has 78 catches, leading his team with 1,209 yards (100.8 ypg) while also scoring seven touchdowns.
    • Eric Kendricks boasts an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, putting up 4.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL, 109 tackles, and two interceptions.

    Vikings Injuries: Eric Kendricks: Out (Calf), Kyle Rudolph: Doubtful (Foot), Irv Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back), Alexander Mattison: Out (Illness)

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has passed for 2,758 yards (269-of-415), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions (229.8 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has taken 217 carries for a team-leading 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 57 passes for a team-high 387 yards with two touchdowns through the air.
    • Diontae Johnson has 76 catches (120 targets) and paces his team with 914 receiving yards (76.2 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has 16.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 16.0 TFL and 47 tackles.
    • Joe Schobert has totaled 84 tackles and 1.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 82 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended 12 this season.

    Steelers Injuries: Robert Spillane: Out (Knee), Joe Haden: Out (Concussion)

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
