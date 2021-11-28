Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-10 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (5-5) visit the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Levi's Stadium

San Francisco and Minnesota Stats

The 49ers put up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Vikings give up.

The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings give up per outing (378.9).

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).

The Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.2).

The Vikings collect 387 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 318.3 the 49ers allow.

The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has put up 2,112 passing yards (211.2 YPG) with a 66.9% completion percentage (170-for-254) while tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has 116 carries for a team-best 560 rushing yards (56 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has 55 catches (88 targets) and paces his team with 994 receiving yards (99.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 10 sacks and has added 15 TFL and 34 tackles.

Fred Warner has racked up 89 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 46 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Rib Questionable Josh Norman CB Rib Full Participation In Practice Laken Tomlinson OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Maurice Hurst DT Calf Doubtful Alex Mack C Not injury related Full Participation In Practice JaMycal Hasty RB Ankle Out

Vikings Impact Players

This year, Kirk Cousins has collected 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) while connecting on 255 of 374 passes (68.2%), with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Justin Jefferson has 63 catches for a team-high 944 yards (94.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

This season Eric Kendricks has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording four sacks, five TFL, 103 tackles, and two interceptions.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Wyatt Davis OG Ankle Out Bashaud Breeland CB Groin Questionable Adam Thielen WR Heel Full Participation In Practice Ryan Connelly LB Not injury related Full Participation In Practice K.J. Osborn WR Knee Full Participation In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Cardinals L 31-17 Home 11/15/2021 Rams W 31-10 Home 11/21/2021 Jaguars W 30-10 Away 11/28/2021 Vikings - Home 12/5/2021 Seahawks - Away 12/12/2021 Bengals - Away 12/19/2021 Falcons - Home

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Baltimore L 34-31 Away 11/14/2021 Los Angeles W 27-20 Away 11/21/2021 Green Bay W 34-31 Home 11/28/2021 San Francisco - Away 12/5/2021 Detroit - Away 12/9/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 12/20/2021 Chicago - Away

