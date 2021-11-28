Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Vikings (5-5) visit the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Francisco and Minnesota Stats
- The 49ers put up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Vikings give up.
- The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings give up per outing (378.9).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).
- The Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.2).
- The Vikings collect 387 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 318.3 the 49ers allow.
- The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has put up 2,112 passing yards (211.2 YPG) with a 66.9% completion percentage (170-for-254) while tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has 116 carries for a team-best 560 rushing yards (56 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel has 55 catches (88 targets) and paces his team with 994 receiving yards (99.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 10 sacks and has added 15 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Fred Warner has racked up 89 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 46 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Rib
Questionable
Josh Norman
CB
Rib
Full Participation In Practice
Laken Tomlinson
OL
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Doubtful
Alex Mack
C
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
JaMycal Hasty
RB
Ankle
Out
Vikings Impact Players
- This year, Kirk Cousins has collected 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) while connecting on 255 of 374 passes (68.2%), with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- This season Justin Jefferson has 63 catches for a team-high 944 yards (94.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- This season Eric Kendricks has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording four sacks, five TFL, 103 tackles, and two interceptions.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Wyatt Davis
OG
Ankle
Out
Bashaud Breeland
CB
Groin
Questionable
Adam Thielen
WR
Heel
Full Participation In Practice
Ryan Connelly
LB
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
K.J. Osborn
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Cardinals
L 31-17
Home
11/15/2021
Rams
W 31-10
Home
11/21/2021
Jaguars
W 30-10
Away
11/28/2021
Vikings
-
Home
12/5/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bengals
-
Away
12/19/2021
Falcons
-
Home
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Baltimore
L 34-31
Away
11/14/2021
Los Angeles
W 27-20
Away
11/21/2021
Green Bay
W 34-31
Home
11/28/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/5/2021
Detroit
-
Away
12/9/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/20/2021
Chicago
-
Away
