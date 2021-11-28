Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-10 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Vikings (5-5) visit the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings

    San Francisco and Minnesota Stats

    • The 49ers put up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Vikings give up.
    • The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings give up per outing (378.9).
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).
    • The Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.2).
    • The Vikings collect 387 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 318.3 the 49ers allow.
    • The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has put up 2,112 passing yards (211.2 YPG) with a 66.9% completion percentage (170-for-254) while tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has 116 carries for a team-best 560 rushing yards (56 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Deebo Samuel has 55 catches (88 targets) and paces his team with 994 receiving yards (99.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 10 sacks and has added 15 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has racked up 89 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 46 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Rib

    Questionable

    Josh Norman

    CB

    Rib

    Full Participation In Practice

    Laken Tomlinson

    OL

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Doubtful

    Alex Mack

    C

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    JaMycal Hasty

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Vikings Impact Players

    • This year, Kirk Cousins has collected 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) while connecting on 255 of 374 passes (68.2%), with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
    • Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Justin Jefferson has 63 catches for a team-high 944 yards (94.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • This season Eric Kendricks has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording four sacks, five TFL, 103 tackles, and two interceptions.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Wyatt Davis

    OG

    Ankle

    Out

    Bashaud Breeland

    CB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Adam Thielen

    WR

    Heel

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ryan Connelly

    LB

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    K.J. Osborn

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Cardinals

    L 31-17

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Rams

    W 31-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jaguars

    W 30-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Baltimore

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Los Angeles

    W 27-20

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Green Bay

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/28/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

