The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) visit the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seahawks
-1.5
55
Seattle and Minnesota Stats
- The Seahawks averaged just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings allowed (29.7) last season.
- The Seahawks racked up 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per contest (393.3) last season.
- Last season the Seahawks had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (22).
- Last season the Vikings put up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2).
- The Vikings averaged only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up per matchup (380.6) last year.
- The Vikings turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22) last year.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Last year Russell Wilson racked up 4,212 passing yards (263.3 per game) while going 384-for-558 (68.8%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He tacked on 513 rushing yards (a team high) on 83 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.
- Chris Carson took 141 attempts for 681 rushing yards a season ago (42.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 287 yards and four TDs.
- Last year D.K. Metcalf grabbed 83 passes for 1,303 yards (81.4 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
- Jamal Adams boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 83 tackles last year.
- Bobby Wagner's 2020 campaign saw him total 138 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.
- Quandre Diggs intercepted five passes and tacked on 64 tackles and 10 passes defended last season.
Seahawks Injuries: Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable (Pectoral), Benson Mayowa: Questionable (Groin), Neiko Thorpe: Questionable (Hip), Rasheem Green: Out (Neck), Quinton Dunbar: Questionable (Knee)
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins collected 4,265 passing yards (266.6 per game) with a 67.6% completion percentage last season (349-for-516), throwing for 35 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook took 312 attempts for 1,557 rushing yards a season ago (97.3 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 44 catches for 361 yards and one TD through the air.
- Last year Justin Jefferson was targeted 125 times and recorded 88 catches for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns.
- Last season Everson Griffen racked up 6.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions.
- Last season Harrison Smith reeled in five interceptions and added 89 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.
Vikings Injuries: Cameron Dantzler: Out (Rib), Mike Boone: Questionable (Concussion), Kris Boyd: Questionable (Hamstring), Mike Hughes: Out (Neck)
