Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after rushing for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) visit the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -1.5 55

Seattle and Minnesota Stats

The Seahawks averaged just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings allowed (29.7) last season.

The Seahawks racked up 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per contest (393.3) last season.

Last season the Seahawks had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (22).

Last season the Vikings put up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2).

The Vikings averaged only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up per matchup (380.6) last year.

The Vikings turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22) last year.

Seahawks Impact Players

Last year Russell Wilson racked up 4,212 passing yards (263.3 per game) while going 384-for-558 (68.8%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He tacked on 513 rushing yards (a team high) on 83 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

Chris Carson took 141 attempts for 681 rushing yards a season ago (42.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 287 yards and four TDs.

Last year D.K. Metcalf grabbed 83 passes for 1,303 yards (81.4 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.

Jamal Adams boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 83 tackles last year.

Bobby Wagner's 2020 campaign saw him total 138 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.

Quandre Diggs intercepted five passes and tacked on 64 tackles and 10 passes defended last season.

Seahawks Injuries: Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable (Pectoral), Benson Mayowa: Questionable (Groin), Neiko Thorpe: Questionable (Hip), Rasheem Green: Out (Neck), Quinton Dunbar: Questionable (Knee)

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins collected 4,265 passing yards (266.6 per game) with a 67.6% completion percentage last season (349-for-516), throwing for 35 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Dalvin Cook took 312 attempts for 1,557 rushing yards a season ago (97.3 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 44 catches for 361 yards and one TD through the air.

Last year Justin Jefferson was targeted 125 times and recorded 88 catches for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns.

Last season Everson Griffen racked up 6.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions.

Last season Harrison Smith reeled in five interceptions and added 89 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.

Vikings Injuries: Cameron Dantzler: Out (Rib), Mike Boone: Questionable (Concussion), Kris Boyd: Questionable (Hamstring), Mike Hughes: Out (Neck)

