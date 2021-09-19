How to Watch Vikings at Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings will look to get their first win of the season on the road against a very talented Arizona Cardinals team.

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings opened their 2021 NFL season in disappointing fashion. They ended up losing to the Bengals in overtime by a final score of 27-24. Now, they will hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KMSB-Tuscon, AZ)

In their Week 1 loss to the Bengals, the Vikings allowed second-year QB Joe Burrow to put together a solid all-around game. He completed 36 of his 49 passes for 351 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

Dalvin Cook had a nice game for Minnesota on the ground with 20 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Pierce led Minnesota defensively with two sacks.

As for the Cardinals, they came through with a big-time win in blowout fashion over the Tennessee Titans by a final score of 38-13. Kyler Murray put together a huge game with 289 passing yards, four touchdowns and just one interception.

Chandler Jones led the way on the defensive side of the ball with an impressive five sacks.

Both of these teams were expected to be playoff contenders this season. However, the Cardinals are the better team on paper and are favorites to win this game.

If the Vikings want to end up making a postseason appearance, these are the games they need to win. Losing to the Bengals in Week 1 makes this an important game for Minnesota, while the Cardinals will look to pick up another statement victory.

