How to Watch Vikings at Ravens

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Ravens come off their bye week looking to get back in the win column when they host the Vikings on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Vikings head to Baltimore on Sunday looking to bounce back after a last-minute loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KEVN - Rapid City)

    Live stream the Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to Dallas dropped the Vikings record to 3-4 on the year and snapped their two-game winning streak. The Vikings kicked a field goal with 2:51 left to take a 16-13 lead, but they let the Cowboys drive down the field and score the game-winning touchdown with 51 seconds left to steal the win.

    Sunday they hope they can get back on track and send the Ravens home with their second straight loss. Baltimore had a well-timed bye week after getting dominated by the Bengals two weeks ago. The Ravens saw their five-game winning streak snapped when Cincinnati beat them 41-17 in Week 7.

    The Ravens, though, come out of the bye week a game up on the Bengals after they suffered an upset loss to the Jets. Lamar Jackson and company will look to stay atop the AFC North with a win over the Vikings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KEVN - Rapid City)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17070853
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17079052
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Bengals

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15124883
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17068522
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Saints

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17069809
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans at Dolphins

    1 minute ago
    Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Giants

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17069855
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Jaguars

    1 minute ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Vikings at Ravens

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball for a first down late in the game as Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) attempt the tackle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Broncos at Cowboys

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy