How to Watch Vikings at Ravens

The Ravens come off their bye week looking to get back in the win column when they host the Vikings on Sunday.

The Vikings head to Baltimore on Sunday looking to bounce back after a last-minute loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KEVN - Rapid City)

The loss to Dallas dropped the Vikings record to 3-4 on the year and snapped their two-game winning streak. The Vikings kicked a field goal with 2:51 left to take a 16-13 lead, but they let the Cowboys drive down the field and score the game-winning touchdown with 51 seconds left to steal the win.

Sunday they hope they can get back on track and send the Ravens home with their second straight loss. Baltimore had a well-timed bye week after getting dominated by the Bengals two weeks ago. The Ravens saw their five-game winning streak snapped when Cincinnati beat them 41-17 in Week 7.

The Ravens, though, come out of the bye week a game up on the Bengals after they suffered an upset loss to the Jets. Lamar Jackson and company will look to stay atop the AFC North with a win over the Vikings.

