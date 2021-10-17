    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Justin Jefferson and the Vikings travel to North Carolina to take on Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Panthers will look to snap their two-game losing streak Sunday when they host the Vikings.

    The Panthers started off the season with wins against three weak opponents in the Jets, Saints and Texans. Then they lost to the Cowboys 36–28 and most recently to the Eagles 21–18.

    The Vikings are 2–3, but their three losses came against teams with winning records in the Bengals, the Cardinals and the Browns. Their two wins have come against the Lions 19–17 and the Seahawks 30–17.

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    You can live stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Carolina is aiming to bounce back from a weak offensive performance against the Eagles in which quarterback Sam Darnold threw three interceptions. With Christian McCaffrey set to return this week from injury, Carolina's offense should fall back into its groove.

    Despite Darnold's three interceptions last week, the strong Carolina defense forced two turnovers of its own and Haason Reddick secured two sacks on back-to-back plays. With the addition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore this week, acquired from the Patriots in a trade, Carolina's defense takes another step up.

    Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Dalvin Cook has rushed for just 226 yards so far.

    The offensive weapons of Justin Jefferson, who has 33 catches for 462 yards and three touchdowns, and Adam Thielen, who has 26 receptions for 267 yards and four touchdowns, have kept the Minnesota offense afloat.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16937919
