How to Watch Vikings at Bears

The Vikings go for their second straight victory when they travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Monday.

The Vikings (6–7) snapped a two-game losing streak last week when they beat the Steelers 36–28. Minnesota jumped out to a 29–0 lead in the third quarter and had to hold on against a furious Steelers rally.

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Today:

Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KTMFDT - Missoula)

Live Stream Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped them bounce back from a last-second loss to the previously winless Lions. On Monday night, they will look to beat their division rivals when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.

The Bears will be playing in their second straight prime-time game after they lost to the Packers on Sunday Night Football last week.

The Bears played a great first half in which they led 27–21 at the break, but scored just three points in the second half in a 45–30 loss. The loss was Chicago's second straight and seventh in its last eight, effectively eliminating them from the playoffs.

On Monday, they will look to play spoiler in the first of two games with the rival Vikings.

Regional restrictions may apply.