    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Vikings head to Detroit to take on the Lions.
    Author:

    Last week, the Vikings were coming off a huge win over the rival Packers and were going for their third straight victory. Instead, they couldn't get the big road win and lost to the 49ers, 34-26. 

    How to Watch Vikings at Lions Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS(KCCI – Des Moines-Ames)

    Live stream the Vikings at Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped Minnesota's record to 5-6 on the year and has it tied for the last playoff spot with the Washington Football Team, the Falcons and the Saints. To make matters worse, the Vikings lost star running back Dalvin Cook to a dislocated shoulder, and they are still not sure when he will be back.

    They hope they don't need him on Sunday when they take on the winless Lions.

    Detroit lost its 10th game of the year when the Bears kicked a last-second field goal to beat them 16-14 on Thanksgiving Day. It was the third game this year that the Lions lost on a last-second field goal.

    One of those games was the last time these two teams played. The Lions scored late and went for two to go up by one but let the Vikings drive down for a last-second field goal that kept Detroit winless.

    Sunday, the Lions hope they can reverse the outcome and finally get that first win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: CBS(KCCI – Des Moines-Ames)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17250392
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
