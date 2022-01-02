How to Watch Vikings at Packers

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Packers, who have already clinched the NFC North, host their division rivals in a must-win game for the Vikings.
    The Packers bring a four-game win streak into Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. Over the last four weeks, they have beaten the Rams, Bears, Ravens and Browns. Their last loss came against the Vikings. 

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Vikings are in second place in the NFC North, but there is no catching Green Bay, which has already clinched the division crown. This is a must-win game for Minnesota if the team wants to stay in the thick of the wild-card race.

    For the Vikings, Dalvin Cook has 1,067 rushing yards and Justin Jefferson has 1,451 receiving yards. Minnesota will need wide receiver K.J. Osborn to step up after it sent Adam Thielen to the injured reserve earlier this week.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
