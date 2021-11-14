How to Watch Vikings at Chargers

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Minnesota Vikings travel to Los Angeles to take on the AFC West-leading Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
    The Vikings are 3-5 this season and No. 2 in the NFC North. They are 2-3 in their last five games, beating the Lions and the Panthers and losing to the Browns, Cowboys and Ravens.

    The Chargers are 5-3 and No. 1 in the AFC West. They are one of the favorites to come out of the AFC behind second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. In their last five weeks, they are 3-2. They beat the Raiders and Browns, before losing to the Ravens and Patriots. Last week, they beat the Eagles.

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Minnesota is led by running back Dalvin Cook. On the season, he has 115 rushes for 554 yards and two touchdowns. Second-year receiver Justin Jefferson has been phenomenal with 46 receptions for 632 yards and four touchdowns.

    Los Angeles is a three-headed monster with Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Most of the Chargers' offense runs through these players. They combine for 3,429 yards from scrimmage with 25 touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17148830
