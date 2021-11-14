How to Watch Vikings at Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Los Angeles to take on the AFC West-leading Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings are 3-5 this season and No. 2 in the NFC North. They are 2-3 in their last five games, beating the Lions and the Panthers and losing to the Browns, Cowboys and Ravens.

The Chargers are 5-3 and No. 1 in the AFC West. They are one of the favorites to come out of the AFC behind second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. In their last five weeks, they are 3-2. They beat the Raiders and Browns, before losing to the Ravens and Patriots. Last week, they beat the Eagles.

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Minnesota is led by running back Dalvin Cook. On the season, he has 115 rushes for 554 yards and two touchdowns. Second-year receiver Justin Jefferson has been phenomenal with 46 receptions for 632 yards and four touchdowns.

Los Angeles is a three-headed monster with Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Most of the Chargers' offense runs through these players. They combine for 3,429 yards from scrimmage with 25 touchdowns.

