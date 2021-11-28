How to Watch Vikings at 49ers

The second-place team in the NFC North travels to California to take on the third-place team in the NFC West as the Vikings face the 49ers on Sunday.

The Vikings are 5–5 this season entering Sunday's game against the 49ers in San Francisco.

Minnesota is 2–2 in its last four games. They lost two straight to the Cowboys and the Ravens, and then they have won two straight coming into this game, beating the Chargers and Packers.

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can live stream Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 49ers are 3–2 in their last five games. They lost to the Colts, then beat the Bears, then lost to the Cardinals before starting a two-game winning streak entering this game, beating the Rams and the Jaguars.

San Francisco ranks eighth in rushing yards per game, which is typical for a Kyle Shanahan-run offense. However, they are sixth in total yards allowed per game.

Minnesota ranked 12th in points scored per game, ninth in total yards, ninth in passing yards, and 11th in rushing yards per game. That is in large part to quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has 2,775 yards and 21 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

San Francisco is projected to win this game as they have the favored spread at minus-3. The money line is -155 compared to Minnesota's +130. The Over/Under on total points scored in this NFC battle is 48.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.