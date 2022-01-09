The Patriots look to finish off the season with a win against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots have clinched a playoff spot entering their final game of the regular season against the Dolphins, but they could finish anywhere from the No. 2 seed to the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

How to Watch New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England will finish in one of the top four seeds with a win or tie and a Bills loss. That is the simplest scenario and one that would give New England yet another AFC East title.

The Dolphins have already been eliminated, but they will look to make sure the Patriots don't grab the division crown.

Miami made a great run at a playoff spot but its loss to the Titans last Sunday eliminated them from the postseason and snapped their seven-game winning streak.

The Dolphins won their first matchup with the Patriots back in Week 1, but New England is playing much better and has a lot to play for in this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.