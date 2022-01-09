Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Patriots look to finish off the season with a win against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots have clinched a playoff spot entering their final game of the regular season against the Dolphins, but they could finish anywhere from the No. 2 seed to the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

How to Watch New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England will finish in one of the top four seeds with a win or tie and a Bills loss. That is the simplest scenario and one that would give New England yet another AFC East title.

The Dolphins have already been eliminated, but they will look to make sure the Patriots don't grab the division crown.

Miami made a great run at a playoff spot but its loss to the Titans last Sunday eliminated them from the postseason and snapped their seven-game winning streak.

The Dolphins won their first matchup with the Patriots back in Week 1, but New England is playing much better and has a lot to play for in this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17444444
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Bills

1 minute ago
USATSI_17471547
NFL

How to Watch Saints at Falcons

1 minute ago
Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

1 minute ago
USATSI_17444130
NFL

How to Watch Panthers at Buccaneers

1 minute ago
Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) heads to the field for warmups before the game against Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit. Lions Ariz
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs with the football against New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy