New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (6-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New England and Atlanta Stats
- The Patriots rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Falcons give up (29.2).
- The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2), than the Falcons allow per outing (368.3).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (8).
- The Falcons average 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.7 the Patriots surrender.
- The Falcons collect just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots allow per outing (328.0).
- This year the Falcons have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (17).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has collected 2,333 passing yards (233.3 per game) while connecting on 223 of 323 passes (69%), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 547 yards (54.7 per game) and picked up seven touchdowns.
- Kendrick Bourne has 33 receptions for a team-high 520 yards (52.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Matthew Judon has notched a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 37 tackles.
- Kyle Dugger's 59 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions make him the team's top tackler.
- This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with five interceptions and has added 38 tackles and 14 passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Deatrich Wise
DE
Illness
Questionable
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Groin
Questionable
Jalen Mills
CB
Forearm
Questionable
Shaq Mason
OL
Abdomen
Questionable
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Ankle
Questionable
N'Keal Harry
WR
Knee
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Knee
Questionable
Kyle Dugger
DB
Ankle
Questionable
Trent Brown
OL
Calf
Questionable
Brandon Bolden
RB
Hip
Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Ribs
Questionable
Jake Bailey
P
Knee
Questionable
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has 2,274 passing yards (252.7 per game) with a 67.7% completion percentage (218-for-322), throwing for 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-high 303 rushing yards (33.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 catches for 473 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has reeled in 40 passes for a team best 606 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 67.3 yards per game.
- This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 15 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 100 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and three passes defended.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cordarrelle Patterson
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Jaylinn Hawkins
SS
Ankle
Questionable
Kendall Sheffield
DB
Hamstring
Out
Jonathan Bullard
DE
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Lee Smith
TE
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Chargers
W 27-24
Away
11/7/2021
Panthers
W 24-6
Away
11/14/2021
Browns
W 45-7
Home
11/18/2021
Falcons
-
Away
11/28/2021
Titans
-
Home
12/6/2021
Bills
-
Away
12/19/2021
Colts
-
Away
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Carolina
L 19-13
Home
11/7/2021
New Orleans
W 27-25
Away
11/14/2021
Dallas
L 43-3
Away
11/18/2021
New England
-
Home
11/28/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
12/5/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
12/12/2021
Carolina
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.