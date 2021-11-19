New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The New England Patriots (6-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Patriots

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New England and Atlanta Stats

    • The Patriots rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Falcons give up (29.2).
    • The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2), than the Falcons allow per outing (368.3).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (8).
    • The Falcons average 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.7 the Patriots surrender.
    • The Falcons collect just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots allow per outing (328.0).
    • This year the Falcons have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (17).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has collected 2,333 passing yards (233.3 per game) while connecting on 223 of 323 passes (69%), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 547 yards (54.7 per game) and picked up seven touchdowns.
    • Kendrick Bourne has 33 receptions for a team-high 520 yards (52.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Matthew Judon has notched a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 37 tackles.
    • Kyle Dugger's 59 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions make him the team's top tackler.
    • This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with five interceptions and has added 38 tackles and 14 passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Deatrich Wise

    DE

    Illness

    Questionable

    Kyle Van Noy

    LB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Jalen Mills

    CB

    Forearm

    Questionable

    Shaq Mason

    OL

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Dont'a Hightower

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    N'Keal Harry

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Nick Folk

    K

    Knee

    Questionable

    Kyle Dugger

    DB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Trent Brown

    OL

    Calf

    Questionable

    Brandon Bolden

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Jake Bailey

    P

    Knee

    Questionable

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has 2,274 passing yards (252.7 per game) with a 67.7% completion percentage (218-for-322), throwing for 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-high 303 rushing yards (33.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 catches for 473 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has reeled in 40 passes for a team best 606 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 67.3 yards per game.
    • This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 15 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 100 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cordarrelle Patterson

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jaylinn Hawkins

    SS

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Kendall Sheffield

    DB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Jonathan Bullard

    DE

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lee Smith

    TE

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Chargers

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Panthers

    W 24-6

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Browns

    W 45-7

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Colts

    -

    Away

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Carolina

    L 19-13

    Home

    11/7/2021

    New Orleans

    W 27-25

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Dallas

    L 43-3

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Detroit Red Wings
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Golden Knights

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch San Francisco at Pepperdine in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over NJIT Highlanders forward Miles Coleman (5) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy