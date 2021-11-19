New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (6-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Patriots

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

New England and Atlanta Stats

The Patriots rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Falcons give up (29.2).

The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2), than the Falcons allow per outing (368.3).

The Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (8).

The Falcons average 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.7 the Patriots surrender.

The Falcons collect just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots allow per outing (328.0).

This year the Falcons have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (17).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has collected 2,333 passing yards (233.3 per game) while connecting on 223 of 323 passes (69%), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Damien Harris has run for a team-leading 547 yards (54.7 per game) and picked up seven touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne has 33 receptions for a team-high 520 yards (52.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Matthew Judon has notched a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 59 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions make him the team's top tackler.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with five interceptions and has added 38 tackles and 14 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Deatrich Wise DE Illness Questionable Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Questionable Jalen Mills CB Forearm Questionable Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable N'Keal Harry WR Knee Questionable Nick Folk K Knee Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Calf Questionable Brandon Bolden RB Hip Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Jake Bailey P Knee Questionable

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has 2,274 passing yards (252.7 per game) with a 67.7% completion percentage (218-for-322), throwing for 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-high 303 rushing yards (33.7 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 catches for 473 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has reeled in 40 passes for a team best 606 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 67.3 yards per game.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 100 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Ankle Questionable Jaylinn Hawkins SS Ankle Questionable Kendall Sheffield DB Hamstring Out Jonathan Bullard DE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Lee Smith TE Back Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Chargers W 27-24 Away 11/7/2021 Panthers W 24-6 Away 11/14/2021 Browns W 45-7 Home 11/18/2021 Falcons - Away 11/28/2021 Titans - Home 12/6/2021 Bills - Away 12/19/2021 Colts - Away

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Carolina L 19-13 Home 11/7/2021 New Orleans W 27-25 Away 11/14/2021 Dallas L 43-3 Away 11/18/2021 New England - Home 11/28/2021 Jacksonville - Away 12/5/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 12/12/2021 Carolina - Away

