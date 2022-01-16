How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (11-6) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the New England Patriots (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Buffalo and New England Stats

The Bills rack up 28.4 points per game, 10.6 more than the Patriots allow per contest (17.8).

The Bills average 71.1 more yards per game (381.9) than the Patriots give up per outing (310.8).

The Bills have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight fewer than the Patriots have forced (30).

The Patriots score 27.2 points per game, 10.2 more than the Bills surrender (17).

The Patriots collect 80.6 more yards per game (353.4) than the Bills allow per contest (272.8).

The Patriots have turned the ball over 23 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Bills Impact Players

This season Josh Allen has compiled 4,407 passing yards (259.2 yards per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes, with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 763 yards on the ground on 122 attempts (plus six scores), averaging 44.9 YPG.

Devin Singletary has picked up a team-high 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) plus seven touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has 103 catches (164 targets) and paces his team with 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 ypg) and 10 touchdowns.

Mario Addison has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also added eight TFL and 29 tackles.

This season Tremaine Edmunds has collected 108 tackles, seven TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 91 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and nine passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Stefon Diggs WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Emmanuel Sanders WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Efe Obada DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Patriots Impact Players

This season Mac Jones has put up 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while going 352-for-521 (67.6%) and throwing for 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Damien Harris has rushed for a team-high 929 yards on 202 carries (54.6 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns.

This year Jakobi Meyers has 83 receptions and leads the team with 866 yards (50.9 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 14 TFL and 60 tackles.

This season Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 108 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 58 tackles, two TFL, and 23 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Isaiah Wynn OL Hip Questionable Adrian Phillips DB Knee Questionable Jakobi Meyers WR Thigh Questionable Brandon King LB Toe Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Knee Questionable Damien Harris RB Hamstring Questionable Lawrence Guy DT Shoulder Questionable Nick Folk K Knee Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Hand Questionable Cody Davis DB Wrist Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable David Andrews C Shoulder Questionable Jamie Collins Sr. LB Ankle Questionable

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Patriots W 33-21 Away 1/2/2022 Falcons W 29-15 Home 1/9/2022 Jets W 27-10 Home 1/15/2022 Patriots - Home

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Buffalo L 33-21 Home 1/2/2022 Jacksonville W 50-10 Home 1/9/2022 Miami L 33-24 Away 1/15/2022 Buffalo - Away

Regional restrictions apply.