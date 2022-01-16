How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (11-6) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the New England Patriots (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Buffalo and New England Stats
- The Bills rack up 28.4 points per game, 10.6 more than the Patriots allow per contest (17.8).
- The Bills average 71.1 more yards per game (381.9) than the Patriots give up per outing (310.8).
- The Bills have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight fewer than the Patriots have forced (30).
- The Patriots score 27.2 points per game, 10.2 more than the Bills surrender (17).
- The Patriots collect 80.6 more yards per game (353.4) than the Bills allow per contest (272.8).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 23 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).
Bills Impact Players
- This season Josh Allen has compiled 4,407 passing yards (259.2 yards per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes, with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 763 yards on the ground on 122 attempts (plus six scores), averaging 44.9 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has picked up a team-high 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) plus seven touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has 103 catches (164 targets) and paces his team with 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 ypg) and 10 touchdowns.
- Mario Addison has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also added eight TFL and 29 tackles.
- This season Tremaine Edmunds has collected 108 tackles, seven TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 91 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and nine passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Stefon Diggs
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Efe Obada
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Patriots Impact Players
- This season Mac Jones has put up 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while going 352-for-521 (67.6%) and throwing for 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
- Damien Harris has rushed for a team-high 929 yards on 202 carries (54.6 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns.
- This year Jakobi Meyers has 83 receptions and leads the team with 866 yards (50.9 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 14 TFL and 60 tackles.
- This season Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 108 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 58 tackles, two TFL, and 23 passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Isaiah Wynn
OL
Hip
Questionable
Adrian Phillips
DB
Knee
Questionable
Jakobi Meyers
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Brandon King
LB
Toe
Questionable
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Knee
Questionable
Damien Harris
RB
Hamstring
Questionable
Lawrence Guy
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Knee
Questionable
Kyle Dugger
DB
Hand
Questionable
Cody Davis
DB
Wrist
Questionable
Christian Barmore
DT
Knee
Questionable
David Andrews
C
Shoulder
Questionable
Jamie Collins Sr.
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Patriots
W 33-21
Away
1/2/2022
Falcons
W 29-15
Home
1/9/2022
Jets
W 27-10
Home
1/15/2022
Patriots
-
Home
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Buffalo
L 33-21
Home
1/2/2022
Jacksonville
W 50-10
Home
1/9/2022
Miami
L 33-24
Away
1/15/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.