Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (11-6) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the New England Patriots (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

Buffalo and New England Stats

  • The Bills rack up 28.4 points per game, 10.6 more than the Patriots allow per contest (17.8).
  • The Bills average 71.1 more yards per game (381.9) than the Patriots give up per outing (310.8).
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight fewer than the Patriots have forced (30).
  • The Patriots score 27.2 points per game, 10.2 more than the Bills surrender (17).
  • The Patriots collect 80.6 more yards per game (353.4) than the Bills allow per contest (272.8).
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 23 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Bills Impact Players

  • This season Josh Allen has compiled 4,407 passing yards (259.2 yards per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes, with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 763 yards on the ground on 122 attempts (plus six scores), averaging 44.9 YPG.
  • Devin Singletary has picked up a team-high 870 rushing yards (51.2 per game) plus seven touchdowns.
  • Stefon Diggs has 103 catches (164 targets) and paces his team with 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 ypg) and 10 touchdowns.
  • Mario Addison has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also added eight TFL and 29 tackles.
  • This season Tremaine Edmunds has collected 108 tackles, seven TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
  • This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 91 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and nine passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Stefon Diggs

WR

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Emmanuel Sanders

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Efe Obada

DE

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Patriots Impact Players

  • This season Mac Jones has put up 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while going 352-for-521 (67.6%) and throwing for 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
  • Damien Harris has rushed for a team-high 929 yards on 202 carries (54.6 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns.
  • This year Jakobi Meyers has 83 receptions and leads the team with 866 yards (50.9 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 14 TFL and 60 tackles.
  • This season Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 108 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
  • This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 58 tackles, two TFL, and 23 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Isaiah Wynn

OL

Hip

Questionable

Adrian Phillips

DB

Knee

Questionable

Jakobi Meyers

WR

Thigh

Questionable

Brandon King

LB

Toe

Questionable

Dont'a Hightower

LB

Knee

Questionable

Damien Harris

RB

Hamstring

Questionable

Lawrence Guy

DT

Shoulder

Questionable

Nick Folk

K

Knee

Questionable

Kyle Dugger

DB

Hand

Questionable

Cody Davis

DB

Wrist

Questionable

Christian Barmore

DT

Knee

Questionable

David Andrews

C

Shoulder

Questionable

Jamie Collins Sr.

LB

Ankle

Questionable

Bills Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Patriots

W 33-21

Away

1/2/2022

Falcons

W 29-15

Home

1/9/2022

Jets

W 27-10

Home

1/15/2022

Patriots

-

Home

Patriots Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Buffalo

L 33-21

Home

1/2/2022

Jacksonville

W 50-10

Home

1/9/2022

Miami

L 33-24

Away

1/15/2022

Buffalo

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

55 seconds ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

55 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

55 seconds ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson

55 seconds ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2

55 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

55 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

55 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

55 seconds ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy