How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (8-4) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
Buffalo and New England Stats
- The Bills score 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots allow per contest (15.8).
- The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per matchup (316.7).
- This year, the Bills have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (25).
- The Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28) than the Bills give up (16.5).
- The Patriots rack up 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills allow.
- The Patriots have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 25 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has passed for 3,071 yards (274-for-410), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (279.2 YPG). He's also carried the football 69 times for a team-high 383 yards and three scores, averaging 34.8 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has churned out a team-best 459 rushing yards (41.7 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has hauled in 67 passes for a team-high 847 yards plus seven touchdowns. He averages 77 receiving yards per game.
- This season Mario Addison leads the team with four sacks and has added four TFL and 20 tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds' 63 tackles, three TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 56 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Matt Milano
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Star Lotulelei
DT
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Reggie Gilliam
FB
Ankle
Questionable
Cody Ford
OL
Biceps
Questionable
Efe Obada
DE
Hip
Questionable
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has passed for 2,850 yards (268-of-381), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions (237.5 yards per game).
- Damien Harris has taken 154 carries for a team-leading 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Kendrick Bourne has been targeted 53 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 623 yards (51.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Matthew Judon has notched a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 46 tackles.
- This season Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 72 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- J.C. Jackson has picked off seven passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles and 16 passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ronnie Perkins
LB
Illness
Out
Gunner Olszewski
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Knee
Questionable
Trent Brown
OL
Calf
Questionable
Brandon Bolden
RB
Knee
Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Ribs
Questionable
Christian Barmore
DT
Knee
Questionable
David Andrews
C
Shoulder
Questionable
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Jets
W 45-17
Away
11/21/2021
Colts
L 41-15
Home
11/25/2021
Saints
W 31-6
Away
12/6/2021
Patriots
-
Home
12/12/2021
Buccaneers
-
Away
12/19/2021
Panthers
-
Home
12/26/2021
Patriots
-
Away
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Cleveland
W 45-7
Home
11/18/2021
Atlanta
W 25-0
Away
11/28/2021
Tennessee
W 36-13
Home
12/6/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
12/18/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
12/26/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
1/2/2022
Jacksonville
-
Home
