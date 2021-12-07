Nov 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (8-4) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Buffalo and New England Stats

The Bills score 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots allow per contest (15.8).

The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per matchup (316.7).

This year, the Bills have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (25).

The Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28) than the Bills give up (16.5).

The Patriots rack up 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills allow.

The Patriots have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 25 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has passed for 3,071 yards (274-for-410), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (279.2 YPG). He's also carried the football 69 times for a team-high 383 yards and three scores, averaging 34.8 YPG.

Devin Singletary has churned out a team-best 459 rushing yards (41.7 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 67 passes for a team-high 847 yards plus seven touchdowns. He averages 77 receiving yards per game.

This season Mario Addison leads the team with four sacks and has added four TFL and 20 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds' 63 tackles, three TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 56 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Milano LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Star Lotulelei DT Illness Limited Participation In Practice Reggie Gilliam FB Ankle Questionable Cody Ford OL Biceps Questionable Efe Obada DE Hip Questionable Emmanuel Sanders WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has passed for 2,850 yards (268-of-381), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions (237.5 yards per game).

Damien Harris has taken 154 carries for a team-leading 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne has been targeted 53 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 623 yards (51.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Matthew Judon has notched a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 46 tackles.

This season Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 72 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has picked off seven passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles and 16 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ronnie Perkins LB Illness Out Gunner Olszewski WR Ankle Questionable Nick Folk K Knee Questionable Trent Brown OL Calf Questionable Brandon Bolden RB Knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable David Andrews C Shoulder Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Jets W 45-17 Away 11/21/2021 Colts L 41-15 Home 11/25/2021 Saints W 31-6 Away 12/6/2021 Patriots - Home 12/12/2021 Buccaneers - Away 12/19/2021 Panthers - Home 12/26/2021 Patriots - Away

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Cleveland W 45-7 Home 11/18/2021 Atlanta W 25-0 Away 11/28/2021 Tennessee W 36-13 Home 12/6/2021 Buffalo - Away 12/18/2021 Indianapolis - Away 12/26/2021 Buffalo - Home 1/2/2022 Jacksonville - Home

