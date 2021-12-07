Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The New England Patriots (8-4) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

    Buffalo and New England Stats

    • The Bills score 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots allow per contest (15.8).
    • The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per matchup (316.7).
    • This year, the Bills have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (25).
    • The Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28) than the Bills give up (16.5).
    • The Patriots rack up 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills allow.
    • The Patriots have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 25 takeaways.

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has passed for 3,071 yards (274-for-410), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (279.2 YPG). He's also carried the football 69 times for a team-high 383 yards and three scores, averaging 34.8 YPG.
    • Devin Singletary has churned out a team-best 459 rushing yards (41.7 per game) plus two touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has hauled in 67 passes for a team-high 847 yards plus seven touchdowns. He averages 77 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Mario Addison leads the team with four sacks and has added four TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Tremaine Edmunds' 63 tackles, three TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 56 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Matt Milano

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Star Lotulelei

    DT

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Reggie Gilliam

    FB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Cody Ford

    OL

    Biceps

    Questionable

    Efe Obada

    DE

    Hip

    Questionable

    Emmanuel Sanders

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has passed for 2,850 yards (268-of-381), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions (237.5 yards per game).
    • Damien Harris has taken 154 carries for a team-leading 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
    • Kendrick Bourne has been targeted 53 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 623 yards (51.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • Matthew Judon has notched a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 46 tackles.
    • This season Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 72 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
    • J.C. Jackson has picked off seven passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles and 16 passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ronnie Perkins

    LB

    Illness

    Out

    Gunner Olszewski

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Nick Folk

    K

    Knee

    Questionable

    Trent Brown

    OL

    Calf

    Questionable

    Brandon Bolden

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Christian Barmore

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    David Andrews

    C

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Dont'a Hightower

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Jets

    W 45-17

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Colts

    L 41-15

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saints

    W 31-6

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Away

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Cleveland

    W 45-7

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Atlanta

    W 25-0

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Tennessee

    W 36-13

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

