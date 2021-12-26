Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) slips a tackle by Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (9-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-6) square off on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in a battle of AFC East foes. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Betting Information for New England vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -1 43.5

New England and Buffalo Stats

The Patriots put up 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills allow (17.4).

The Patriots average 347.9 yards per game, 60.0 more yards than the 287.9 the Bills allow per contest.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 18 times this season, nine fewer than the Bills have forced (27).

This season the Bills score 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots give up (16.2).

The Bills rack up 70.4 more yards per game (377.9) than the Patriots give up per matchup (307.5).

This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has 3,168 passing yards (226.3 per game) and a 69% completion percentage (296-for-429), tossing 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Damien Harris has 164 carries for a team-best 754 rushing yards (53.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne has 45 catches (56 targets) and paces his team with 667 receiving yards (47.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 54 tackles.

Ja'Whaun Bentley's 81 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with seven interceptions and has added 47 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended.

Patriots Injuries: Donte Moncrief: Questionable (Thigh), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Shoulder), David Andrews: Questionable (Calf), Byron Cowart: Questionable (Back), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Jonathan Jones: Questionable (Neck), J.J. Taylor: Questionable (Quadricep), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Tashawn Bower: Questionable (Ankle), Shilique Calhoun: Questionable (Knee), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), Anfernee Jennings: Questionable (Shoulder), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable (Ankle), Jordan Thomas: Out (Not Injury Related), Justin Herron: Questionable (Ankle), Joe Cardona: Questionable (Ankle), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), John Simon: Questionable (Hamstring)

Bills Impact Players

This season Josh Allen has put up 3,734 passing yards (266.7 per game) while going 344-for-528 (65.2%) and throwing for 31 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has added a team-high 555 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns.

Devin Singletary has racked up a team-high 633 rushing yards (45.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has 82 catches (128 targets) and paces his team with 1,007 receiving yards (71.9 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Mario Addison has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds' 89 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.

Jordan Poyer has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

Bills Injuries: Reggie Gilliam: Out (Knee), Jaquan Johnson: Questionable (Ankle), Ty Nsekhe: Questionable (Groin)

