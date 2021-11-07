Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Carolina Panthers (4-4) square off against the New England Patriots (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Panthers vs. Patriots

    New England and Carolina Stats

    • This year, the Patriots rack up 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers give up (19.9).
    • The Patriots collect 59 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per contest (295.6).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).
    • The Panthers put up just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots surrender (20.5).
    • The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow per matchup (352.9).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (13).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has put up 1,996 passing yards (249.5 per game) while completing 192 of 282 passes (68.1%), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has churned out a team-leading 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) and six scores.
    • Jakobi Meyers has 45 catches (68 targets) and paces his team with 426 receiving yards (53.3 ypg).
    • Matthew Judon has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also added nine TFL and 32 tackles.
    • Kyle Dugger's 51 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Adrian Phillips leads the team with three interceptions and has added 35 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    N'Keal Harry

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Kyle Dugger

    DB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Jake Bailey

    P

    Right knee

    Questionable

    Cody Davis

    DB

    Hand

    Questionable

    Carl Davis

    DT

    Hand

    Questionable

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Christian Barmore

    DT

    Foot

    Questionable

    Kyle Van Noy

    LB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Josh Uche

    LB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Shaq Mason

    OL

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Dont'a Hightower

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Nick Folk

    K

    Left knee

    Questionable

    J.C. Jackson

    DB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jonnu Smith

    TE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Panthers Impact Players

    • This season, Sam Darnold has recorded 1,814 passing yards (226.8 per game) while connecting on 166 of 273 passes (60.8%), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has tacked on 176 rushing yards on 34 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22 yards per game.
    • Chuba Hubbard has churned out a team-high 391 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
    • D.J. Moore has hauled in 50 passes for a team-high 645 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and averages 80.6 yards per game.
    • Haason Reddick has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Jeremy Chinn has racked up 43 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended eight this season.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Shaq Thompson

    LB

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Matt Paradis

    C

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    C.J. Henderson

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Stephon Gilmore

    CB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cam Erving

    OT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jermaine Carter

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

    CB

    Toe

    Questionable

    Sam Darnold

    QB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Pat Elflein

    OG

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Cowboys

    L 35-29

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Jets

    W 54-13

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Chargers

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Minnesota

    L 34-28

    Home

    10/24/2021

    New York

    L 25-3

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Atlanta

    W 19-13

    Away

    11/7/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

