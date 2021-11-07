Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (4-4) square off against the New England Patriots (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

New England and Carolina Stats

This year, the Patriots rack up 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers give up (19.9).

The Patriots collect 59 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per contest (295.6).

The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).

The Panthers put up just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots surrender (20.5).

The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow per matchup (352.9).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (13).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has put up 1,996 passing yards (249.5 per game) while completing 192 of 282 passes (68.1%), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Damien Harris has churned out a team-leading 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) and six scores.

Jakobi Meyers has 45 catches (68 targets) and paces his team with 426 receiving yards (53.3 ypg).

Matthew Judon has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also added nine TFL and 32 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 51 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Adrian Phillips leads the team with three interceptions and has added 35 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status N'Keal Harry WR Knee Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Neck Questionable Jake Bailey P Right knee Questionable Cody Davis DB Hand Questionable Carl Davis DT Hand Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Christian Barmore DT Foot Questionable Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Questionable Josh Uche LB Shoulder Questionable Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable Nick Folk K Left knee Questionable J.C. Jackson DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jonnu Smith TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

This season, Sam Darnold has recorded 1,814 passing yards (226.8 per game) while connecting on 166 of 273 passes (60.8%), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has tacked on 176 rushing yards on 34 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22 yards per game.

Chuba Hubbard has churned out a team-high 391 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has hauled in 50 passes for a team-high 645 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and averages 80.6 yards per game.

Haason Reddick has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 38 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has racked up 43 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended eight this season.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Shaq Thompson LB Foot Full Participation In Practice Matt Paradis C Knee Full Participation In Practice C.J. Henderson CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Stephon Gilmore CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Cam Erving OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Jermaine Carter LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Stantley Thomas-Oliver III CB Toe Questionable Sam Darnold QB Concussion Questionable Pat Elflein OG Hamstring Questionable

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Cowboys L 35-29 Home 10/24/2021 Jets W 54-13 Home 10/31/2021 Chargers W 27-24 Away 11/7/2021 Panthers - Away 11/14/2021 Browns - Home 11/18/2021 Falcons - Away 11/28/2021 Titans - Home

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Minnesota L 34-28 Home 10/24/2021 New York L 25-3 Away 10/31/2021 Atlanta W 19-13 Away 11/7/2021 New England - Home 11/14/2021 Arizona - Away 11/21/2021 Washington - Home 11/28/2021 Miami - Away

