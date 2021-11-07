How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Panthers (4-4) square off against the New England Patriots (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
New England and Carolina Stats
- This year, the Patriots rack up 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers give up (19.9).
- The Patriots collect 59 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per contest (295.6).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).
- The Panthers put up just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots surrender (20.5).
- The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow per matchup (352.9).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (13).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has put up 1,996 passing yards (249.5 per game) while completing 192 of 282 passes (68.1%), with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Damien Harris has churned out a team-leading 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) and six scores.
- Jakobi Meyers has 45 catches (68 targets) and paces his team with 426 receiving yards (53.3 ypg).
- Matthew Judon has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also added nine TFL and 32 tackles.
- Kyle Dugger's 51 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season Adrian Phillips leads the team with three interceptions and has added 35 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
N'Keal Harry
WR
Knee
Questionable
Kyle Dugger
DB
Neck
Questionable
Jake Bailey
P
Right knee
Questionable
Cody Davis
DB
Hand
Questionable
Carl Davis
DT
Hand
Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Ribs
Questionable
Christian Barmore
DT
Foot
Questionable
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Groin
Questionable
Josh Uche
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
Shaq Mason
OL
Abdomen
Questionable
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Left knee
Questionable
J.C. Jackson
DB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jonnu Smith
TE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers Impact Players
- This season, Sam Darnold has recorded 1,814 passing yards (226.8 per game) while connecting on 166 of 273 passes (60.8%), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has tacked on 176 rushing yards on 34 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22 yards per game.
- Chuba Hubbard has churned out a team-high 391 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- D.J. Moore has hauled in 50 passes for a team-high 645 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 81 times, and averages 80.6 yards per game.
- Haason Reddick has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 38 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn has racked up 43 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended eight this season.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Shaq Thompson
LB
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Matt Paradis
C
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
C.J. Henderson
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Cam Erving
OT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jermaine Carter
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
CB
Toe
Questionable
Sam Darnold
QB
Concussion
Questionable
Pat Elflein
OG
Hamstring
Questionable
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Cowboys
L 35-29
Home
10/24/2021
Jets
W 54-13
Home
10/31/2021
Chargers
W 27-24
Away
11/7/2021
Panthers
-
Away
11/14/2021
Browns
-
Home
11/18/2021
Falcons
-
Away
11/28/2021
Titans
-
Home
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Minnesota
L 34-28
Home
10/24/2021
New York
L 25-3
Away
10/31/2021
Atlanta
W 19-13
Away
11/7/2021
New England
-
Home
11/14/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/21/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/28/2021
Miami
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.