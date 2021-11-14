Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (5-4) visit a streaking New England Patriots (5-4) team on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have won three straight games. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Betting Information for New England vs. Cleveland

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -2.5 45

New England and Cleveland Stats

The Patriots average 25.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the Browns give up per outing (21.8).

The Patriots rack up 35.9 more yards per game (345.6) than the Browns allow per contest (309.7).

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

The Browns score 24.9 points per game, 6.0 more than the Patriots surrender (18.9).

The Browns average 39.8 more yards per game (380.1) than the Patriots allow per matchup (340.3).

The Browns have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (16).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has put up 2,135 passing yards (237.2 per game) while completing 204 of 300 throws (68%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Damien Harris has churned out a team-best 547 rushing yards (60.8 per game) plus seven touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 72 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 434 yards (48.2 ypg).

Matthew Judon has notched a team-leading 9.0 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 53 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's leading tackler.

J.C. Jackson has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and 12 passes defended nine this season.

Patriots Injuries: Joe Thuney: Questionable (Ankle), N'Keal Harry: Questionable (Concussion), Stephon Gilmore: Questionable (Knee), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Ankle), Terrence Brooks: Questionable (Illness), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Shilique Calhoun: Questionable (Knee), Deatrich Wise Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Damien Harris: Questionable (Ankle), Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), Jonathan Jones: Questionable (Illness), John Simon: Questionable (Elbow), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Cody Davis: Questionable (Calf), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Ankle)

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,917 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions (213.0 yards per game).

D'Ernest Johnson has taken 37 carries for a team-leading 195 rushing yards (21.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

David Njoku has hauled in 21 passes for a team best 341 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 27 times, and averages 37.9 yards per game.

Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading 12.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

This season Anthony Walker has racked up 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

This season John Johnson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 30 tackles and three passes defended.

Browns Injuries: Jacob Phillips: Questionable (Knee)

