New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) visit the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium and will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys

    Betting Information for Dallas vs. New England

    Cowboys vs Patriots Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cowboys

    -3.5

    50.5

    Dallas and New England Stats

    • The Cowboys average 34.0 points per game, 15.6 more than the Patriots give up per outing (18.4).
    • The Cowboys collect 122.0 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots allow per matchup (317.6).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Patriots have forced (6).
    • The Patriots score 19.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Cowboys give up (23.4).
    • The Patriots collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (390.4).
    • This season the Patriots have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (12).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,368 yards (122-for-165), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (273.6 YPG). He's also run the football 19 times for 60 yards.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has 85 rushing attempts for a team-leading 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 24 catches for 348 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 69.6 receiving yards per game.
    • Micah Parsons has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Jayron Kearse has collected 31 tackles and 3.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high six interceptions and has tacked on 18 tackles and 10 passes defended five this season.

    Cowboys Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Patriots Impact Players

    • This year Mac Jones has racked up 1,243 passing yards (248.6 per game) while going 135-for-190 (71.1%) and throwing for five touchdowns with five interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has racked up a team-best 230 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Jakobi Meyers has 31 catches for a team-high 302 yards (60.4 per game).
    • Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Kyle Dugger has collected 29 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • J.C. Jackson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 22 tackles and five passes defended.

    Patriots Injuries: Julian Edelman: Questionable (Knee), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Calf), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_16932241
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Broncos

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy