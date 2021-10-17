New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) visit the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium and will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New England

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -3.5 50.5

Dallas and New England Stats

The Cowboys average 34.0 points per game, 15.6 more than the Patriots give up per outing (18.4).

The Cowboys collect 122.0 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots allow per matchup (317.6).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Patriots have forced (6).

The Patriots score 19.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Cowboys give up (23.4).

The Patriots collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (390.4).

This season the Patriots have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (12).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,368 yards (122-for-165), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (273.6 YPG). He's also run the football 19 times for 60 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott has 85 rushing attempts for a team-leading 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 24 catches for 348 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 69.6 receiving yards per game.

Micah Parsons has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jayron Kearse has collected 31 tackles and 3.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high six interceptions and has tacked on 18 tackles and 10 passes defended five this season.

Cowboys Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Patriots Impact Players

This year Mac Jones has racked up 1,243 passing yards (248.6 per game) while going 135-for-190 (71.1%) and throwing for five touchdowns with five interceptions.

Damien Harris has racked up a team-best 230 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Jakobi Meyers has 31 catches for a team-high 302 yards (60.4 per game).

Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Kyle Dugger has collected 29 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 22 tackles and five passes defended.

Patriots Injuries: Julian Edelman: Questionable (Knee), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Calf), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf)

Regional restrictions apply.