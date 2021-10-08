New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Texans (1-3) enter a matchup against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
New England and Houston Stats
- The Patriots average 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (29.0).
- The Patriots rack up 311.8 yards per game, 90.0 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans give up per matchup.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Texans have forced (6).
- The Texans score just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots give up (17.5).
- The Texans collect 43.7 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots allow (307.0).
- This year the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has 1,012 passing yards (253.0 per game) and a 70% completion percentage (112-for-160), tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions.
- Damien Harris has racked up a team-high 172 rushing yards (43.0 per game) plus one touchdown.
- Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 41 times and has 27 catches, leading his team with 246 yards (61.5 ypg).
- Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
- Kyle Dugger has racked up 19 tackles and 4.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- J.C. Jackson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 17 tackles and four passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Shaun Wade
CB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Shaq Mason
OL
Abdomen
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trent Brown
OL
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ronnie Perkins
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Jalen Mills
CB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Jones
DB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Folk
K
Left knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Kyle Dugger
DB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Cody Davis
DB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has 357 passing yards (89.3 per game) with a 56.7% completion percentage (38-for-67), throwing for two touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Mark Ingram II has run for a team-leading 171 yards on 52 attempts (42.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Brandin Cooks has hauled in 28 passes for a team-high 369 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 39 times, and averages 92.3 yards per game.
- Whitney Mercilus has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- This season Christian Kirksey has racked up 29 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Justin Reid has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and two passes defended four this season.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Britt
OL
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Deshaun Watson
QB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Moreland
CB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Brandin Cooks
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Conley
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marcus Cannon
OL
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rex Burkhead
RB
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Danny Amendola
WR
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Jets
W 25-6
Away
9/26/2021
Saints
L 28-13
Home
10/3/2021
Buccaneers
L 19-17
Home
10/10/2021
Texans
-
Away
10/17/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
10/24/2021
Jets
-
Home
10/31/2021
Chargers
-
Away
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Cleveland
L 31-21
Away
9/23/2021
Carolina
L 24-9
Home
10/3/2021
Buffalo
L 40-0
Away
10/10/2021
New England
-
Home
10/17/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
10/24/2021
Arizona
-
Away
10/31/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
