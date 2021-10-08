New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) breaks the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-3) enter a matchup against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: NRG Stadium

New England and Houston Stats

The Patriots average 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (29.0).

The Patriots rack up 311.8 yards per game, 90.0 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans give up per matchup.

The Patriots have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Texans have forced (6).

The Texans score just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots give up (17.5).

The Texans collect 43.7 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots allow (307.0).

This year the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has 1,012 passing yards (253.0 per game) and a 70% completion percentage (112-for-160), tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Damien Harris has racked up a team-high 172 rushing yards (43.0 per game) plus one touchdown.

Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 41 times and has 27 catches, leading his team with 246 yards (61.5 ypg).

Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Kyle Dugger has racked up 19 tackles and 4.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

J.C. Jackson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 17 tackles and four passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Shaun Wade CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Did Not Participate In Practice Trent Brown OL Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Ronnie Perkins LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jalen Mills CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Folk K Left knee Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Dugger DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Cody Davis DB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has 357 passing yards (89.3 per game) with a 56.7% completion percentage (38-for-67), throwing for two touchdowns with five interceptions.

Mark Ingram II has run for a team-leading 171 yards on 52 attempts (42.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has hauled in 28 passes for a team-high 369 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 39 times, and averages 92.3 yards per game.

Whitney Mercilus has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.

This season Christian Kirksey has racked up 29 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Justin Reid has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and two passes defended four this season.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Britt OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Deshaun Watson QB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Moreland CB Illness Full Participation In Practice Brandin Cooks WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Conley WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Marcus Cannon OL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Rex Burkhead RB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Danny Amendola WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Jets W 25-6 Away 9/26/2021 Saints L 28-13 Home 10/3/2021 Buccaneers L 19-17 Home 10/10/2021 Texans - Away 10/17/2021 Cowboys - Home 10/24/2021 Jets - Home 10/31/2021 Chargers - Away

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Cleveland L 31-21 Away 9/23/2021 Carolina L 24-9 Home 10/3/2021 Buffalo L 40-0 Away 10/10/2021 New England - Home 10/17/2021 Indianapolis - Away 10/24/2021 Arizona - Away 10/31/2021 Los Angeles - Home

Regional restrictions apply.