New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    October 8, 2021
    How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) breaks the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Texans (1-3) enter a matchup against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at NRG Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texans vs. Patriots

    New England and Houston Stats

    • The Patriots average 11.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (29.0).
    • The Patriots rack up 311.8 yards per game, 90.0 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Texans give up per matchup.
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Texans have forced (6).
    • The Texans score just 0.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Patriots give up (17.5).
    • The Texans collect 43.7 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Patriots allow (307.0).
    • This year the Texans have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Patriots' takeaways (5).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has 1,012 passing yards (253.0 per game) and a 70% completion percentage (112-for-160), tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has racked up a team-high 172 rushing yards (43.0 per game) plus one touchdown.
    • Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 41 times and has 27 catches, leading his team with 246 yards (61.5 ypg).
    • Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
    • Kyle Dugger has racked up 19 tackles and 4.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • J.C. Jackson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 17 tackles and four passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Shaun Wade

    CB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kyle Van Noy

    LB

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Shaq Mason

    OL

    Abdomen

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trent Brown

    OL

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ronnie Perkins

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jalen Mills

    CB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jonathan Jones

    DB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nick Folk

    K

    Left knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kyle Dugger

    DB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cody Davis

    DB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • Davis Mills has 357 passing yards (89.3 per game) with a 56.7% completion percentage (38-for-67), throwing for two touchdowns with five interceptions.
    • Mark Ingram II has run for a team-leading 171 yards on 52 attempts (42.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Brandin Cooks has hauled in 28 passes for a team-high 369 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 39 times, and averages 92.3 yards per game.
    • Whitney Mercilus has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • This season Christian Kirksey has racked up 29 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Justin Reid has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 14 tackles and two passes defended four this season.

    Texans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin Britt

    OL

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Deshaun Watson

    QB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jimmy Moreland

    CB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brandin Cooks

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chris Conley

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Marcus Cannon

    OL

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rex Burkhead

    RB

    Hip

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Danny Amendola

    WR

    Thigh

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Jets

    W 25-6

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Saints

    L 28-13

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 19-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    Texans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Cleveland

    L 31-21

    Away

    9/23/2021

    Carolina

    L 24-9

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Buffalo

    L 40-0

    Away

    10/10/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New England Patriots at Houston Texans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

