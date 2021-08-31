How to Watch the New England Patriots Online

In their second season without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots hope to make it back to the playoffs on the strength of their defense.

Before last season began, the unthinkable happened, Tom Brady -- after 20 seasons -- left the New England Patriots. Rather than retire, the future Hall of Fame quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won Super Bowl LV. Bill Belichick and the Patriots, meanwhile, didn’t even make it to the playoffs.

Cam Newton, is out as the team’s replacement for Brady at QB, with rookie Mac Jones taking the reins. After a good start last year -- his name was in early MVP discussions -- Newton caught Covid-19 and never regained form.

Covid-19 also impacted the 2020 team in other ways; they had the most players (eight) opt-out of the season. This included defensive stalwarts Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung.

While the defense remained competent, it was no longer the overbearing presence it had grown to become in recent years.

This offseason saw the Patriots make several changes to their roster. It began when, uncharacteristically, the team spent big money during free agency.

The big names they brought in included tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matt Judon.

However, the offseason move that drew the most interest came in the 2021 NFL Draft when New England selected QB Mac Jones out of Alabama with the 15th overall pick.

Jones has put together a superb training camp and preseason, and has won the team’s quarterback competition.

Belichick had stated previously that Newton is the team’s starter, but Jones did enough to sway the coach this preseason.

As New England hopes to regain their spot among the AFC elite, they have the makings of a playoff contender.

Their defense should be one of the best in the NFL, and the offense will rely on a strong offensive line and the running styles of Damien Harris to hopefully ground and pound their way to victories.

Follow along this season as the Patriots continue to remake their team in the second year of the post-Tom Brady era.

