    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Houston Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (93) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after he made a short gain during the third quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas

    The New England Patriots (9-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will look to extend a seven-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
    Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

    Indianapolis and New England Stats

    • The Colts rack up 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots surrender (15.4).
    • The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310).
    • This year, the Colts have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (26).
    • The Patriots score 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts allow (21.8).
    • The Patriots average only 4.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Colts allow (342.1).
    • This season the Patriots have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (29).

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has 2,948 passing yards (226.8 per game) and a 63.3% completion percentage (266-for-420), tossing 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He also has 167 rushing yards on 41 carries (with one touchdown).
    • Jonathan Taylor has taken 241 attempts for a team-leading 1,348 rushing yards (103.7 yards per game) and 16 touchdowns. He's also reeled in 36 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has reeled in 67 passes for a team-high 882 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 67.8 receiving yards per game.
    • DeForest Buckner has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 51 tackles.
    • This season Bobby Okereke has collected 107 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Kenny Moore II has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and 11 passes defended.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ryan Kelly

    C

    Knee

    Out

    Kylen Granson

    TE

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jack Doyle

    TE

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bobby Okereke

    LB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has passed for 2,869 yards (270-of-384), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions (220.7 yards per game).
    • Damien Harris has taken 164 attempts for a team-leading 754 rushing yards (58 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
    • Kendrick Bourne has been targeted 53 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 623 yards (47.9 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
    • Matthew Judon has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 49 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 80 tackles, five TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
    • J.C. Jackson has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, one TFL, and 17 passes defended 13 this season.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Damien Harris

    RB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Yodny Cajuste

    OL

    Illness

    Out

    Adrian Phillips

    DB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ronnie Perkins

    LB

    Illness

    Out

    Nick Folk

    K

    Knee

    Questionable

    Trent Brown

    OL

    Calf

    Questionable

    Brandon Bolden

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Christian Barmore

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    David Andrews

    C

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Chase Winovich

    DE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Bills

    W 41-15

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 38-31

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Texans

    W 31-0

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Atlanta

    W 25-0

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Tennessee

    W 36-13

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Buffalo

    W 14-10

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
