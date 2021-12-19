Houston Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (93) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after he made a short gain during the third quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas

The New England Patriots (9-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will look to extend a seven-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis and New England Stats

The Colts rack up 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots surrender (15.4).

The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310).

This year, the Colts have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (26).

The Patriots score 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts allow (21.8).

The Patriots average only 4.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Colts allow (342.1).

This season the Patriots have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (29).

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has 2,948 passing yards (226.8 per game) and a 63.3% completion percentage (266-for-420), tossing 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He also has 167 rushing yards on 41 carries (with one touchdown).

Jonathan Taylor has taken 241 attempts for a team-leading 1,348 rushing yards (103.7 yards per game) and 16 touchdowns. He's also reeled in 36 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Michael Pittman Jr. has reeled in 67 passes for a team-high 882 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 67.8 receiving yards per game.

DeForest Buckner has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 51 tackles.

This season Bobby Okereke has collected 107 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Kenny Moore II has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and 11 passes defended.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Kelly C Knee Out Kylen Granson TE Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Jack Doyle TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Bobby Okereke LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has passed for 2,869 yards (270-of-384), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions (220.7 yards per game).

Damien Harris has taken 164 attempts for a team-leading 754 rushing yards (58 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne has been targeted 53 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 623 yards (47.9 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Matthew Judon has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 49 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 80 tackles, five TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, one TFL, and 17 passes defended 13 this season.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Damien Harris RB Hamstring Out Yodny Cajuste OL Illness Out Adrian Phillips DB Knee Questionable Ronnie Perkins LB Illness Out Nick Folk K Knee Questionable Trent Brown OL Calf Questionable Brandon Bolden RB Knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable David Andrews C Shoulder Questionable Chase Winovich DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Bills W 41-15 Away 11/28/2021 Buccaneers L 38-31 Home 12/5/2021 Texans W 31-0 Away 12/18/2021 Patriots - Home 12/25/2021 Cardinals - Away 1/2/2022 Raiders - Home

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Atlanta W 25-0 Away 11/28/2021 Tennessee W 36-13 Home 12/6/2021 Buffalo W 14-10 Away 12/18/2021 Indianapolis - Away 12/26/2021 Buffalo - Home 1/2/2022 Jacksonville - Home

