How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (9-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium and will look to extend a seven-game winning streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Indianapolis and New England Stats
- The Colts rack up 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots surrender (15.4).
- The Colts average 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310).
- This year, the Colts have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (26).
- The Patriots score 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts allow (21.8).
- The Patriots average only 4.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Colts allow (342.1).
- This season the Patriots have 16 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (29).
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has 2,948 passing yards (226.8 per game) and a 63.3% completion percentage (266-for-420), tossing 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He also has 167 rushing yards on 41 carries (with one touchdown).
- Jonathan Taylor has taken 241 attempts for a team-leading 1,348 rushing yards (103.7 yards per game) and 16 touchdowns. He's also reeled in 36 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has reeled in 67 passes for a team-high 882 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 67.8 receiving yards per game.
- DeForest Buckner has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 51 tackles.
- This season Bobby Okereke has collected 107 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Kenny Moore II has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and 11 passes defended.
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ryan Kelly
C
Knee
Out
Kylen Granson
TE
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Doyle
TE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Bobby Okereke
LB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has passed for 2,869 yards (270-of-384), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions (220.7 yards per game).
- Damien Harris has taken 164 attempts for a team-leading 754 rushing yards (58 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
- Kendrick Bourne has been targeted 53 times and has 42 catches, leading his team with 623 yards (47.9 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- Matthew Judon has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 49 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 80 tackles, five TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- J.C. Jackson has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, one TFL, and 17 passes defended 13 this season.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Damien Harris
RB
Hamstring
Out
Yodny Cajuste
OL
Illness
Out
Adrian Phillips
DB
Knee
Questionable
Ronnie Perkins
LB
Illness
Out
Nick Folk
K
Knee
Questionable
Trent Brown
OL
Calf
Questionable
Brandon Bolden
RB
Knee
Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Ribs
Questionable
Christian Barmore
DT
Knee
Questionable
David Andrews
C
Shoulder
Questionable
Chase Winovich
DE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Colts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Bills
W 41-15
Away
11/28/2021
Buccaneers
L 38-31
Home
12/5/2021
Texans
W 31-0
Away
12/18/2021
Patriots
-
Home
12/25/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
1/2/2022
Raiders
-
Home
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Atlanta
W 25-0
Away
11/28/2021
Tennessee
W 36-13
Home
12/6/2021
Buffalo
W 14-10
Away
12/18/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
12/26/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
1/2/2022
Jacksonville
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.