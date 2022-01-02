Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with offensive tackle Will Richardson (76) while walking off of the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) bring a seven-game losing streak into a matchup with the New England Patriots (9-6) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars

    Betting Information for New England vs. Jacksonville

    Patriots vs Jaguars Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Patriots

    -16.5

    41.5

    New England and Jacksonville Stats

    • The Patriots rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars surrender (26.4).
    • The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (353.2).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
    • The Jaguars average 14.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.3 the Patriots allow.
    • The Jaguars average 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 26 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has 3,313 yards through the air (220.9 per game) and a 67.2% completion percentage (310-for-461), tossing 18 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has run for a team-high 857 yards (57.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
    • Jakobi Meyers has grabbed 71 passes for a team best 723 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.
    • Matthew Judon has collected a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding 13.0 TFL and 57 tackles.
    • Ja'Whaun Bentley has totaled 87 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • J.C. Jackson has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 21 passes defended 15 this season.

    Patriots Injuries: David Andrews: Out (Calf), Lawrence Guy: Questionable (Shoulder), Anfernee Jennings: Questionable (Shoulder), Justin Bethel: Questionable (Neck), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Shaq Mason: Out (Calf), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Byron Cowart: Questionable (Back), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Shilique Calhoun: Questionable (Knee), Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable (Ankle), Terez Hall: Questionable (Ankle), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), Damien Harris: Out (Ankle), Devin McCourty: Questionable (Shoulder), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Shoulder), Justin Herron: Questionable (Ankle), Joe Cardona: Questionable (Ankle), Donte Moncrief: Questionable (Thigh)

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This season Trevor Lawrence has racked up 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) while going 319-for-543 (58.7%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has racked up 64 receptions for 698 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 46.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Josh Allen has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception.
    • Damien Wilson's 97 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Tyson Campbell has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Jaguars Injuries: James Robinson: Out (Ankle), Collin Johnson: Out (Hamstring), Nathan Cottrell: Questionable (Hip), D.J. Chark Jr.: Out (Shin)

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
