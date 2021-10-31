New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and New England Stats

This year, the Chargers average 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots give up (20).

The Chargers rack up 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots give up per contest.

The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Patriots have forced (10).

The Patriots put up just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers allow (25).

The Patriots average just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355) than the Chargers allow per outing (364.3).

The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has passed for 1,771 yards (161-for-246), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions (295.2 YPG). He's also carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 72 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 356 yards (59.3 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Mike Williams has reeled in 33 passes for a team-high 498 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 83 receiving yards per game.

This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 19 tackles.

This season Derwin James has totaled 50 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Kyzir White has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended six this season.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Drue Tranquill LB Chest Questionable Austin Ekeler RB Hip Questionable Mike Williams WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Nasir Adderley S Hip Full Participation In Practice

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has 1,779 passing yards (254.1 per game) with a 70.4% completion percentage (174-for-247), throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

Damien Harris has racked up a team-best 437 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season Jakobi Meyers has 41 receptions and leads the team with 390 yards (55.7 per game).

Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Kyle Dugger has collected 45 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 31 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Deatrich Wise DE Knee Questionable Shaun Wade CB Concussion Questionable Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Questionable Josh Uche LB Shoulder Questionable Jonnu Smith TE Shoulder Questionable Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Questionable Brandon King LB Thigh Out Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable Davon Godchaux DT Finger Questionable Nick Folk K Left knee Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Neck Questionable Carl Davis DT Hand Questionable Kendrick Bourne WR Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable David Andrews C Ankle Questionable

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/4/2021 Raiders W 28-14 Home 10/10/2021 Browns W 47-42 Home 10/17/2021 Ravens L 34-6 Away 10/31/2021 Patriots - Home 11/7/2021 Eagles - Away 11/14/2021 Vikings - Home 11/21/2021 Steelers - Home

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Houston W 25-22 Away 10/17/2021 Dallas L 35-29 Home 10/24/2021 New York W 54-13 Home 10/31/2021 Los Angeles - Away 11/7/2021 Carolina - Away 11/14/2021 Cleveland - Home 11/18/2021 Atlanta - Away

Regional restrictions apply.