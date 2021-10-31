New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and New England Stats
- This year, the Chargers average 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots give up (20).
- The Chargers rack up 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots give up per contest.
- The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Patriots have forced (10).
- The Patriots put up just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers allow (25).
- The Patriots average just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355) than the Chargers allow per outing (364.3).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has passed for 1,771 yards (161-for-246), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions (295.2 YPG). He's also carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 72 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12 yards per game.
- Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 356 yards (59.3 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
- Mike Williams has reeled in 33 passes for a team-high 498 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 83 receiving yards per game.
- This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 19 tackles.
- This season Derwin James has totaled 50 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Kyzir White has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended six this season.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Drue Tranquill
LB
Chest
Questionable
Austin Ekeler
RB
Hip
Questionable
Mike Williams
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Nasir Adderley
S
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has 1,779 passing yards (254.1 per game) with a 70.4% completion percentage (174-for-247), throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions.
- Damien Harris has racked up a team-best 437 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season Jakobi Meyers has 41 receptions and leads the team with 390 yards (55.7 per game).
- Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Kyle Dugger has collected 45 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- J.C. Jackson has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 31 tackles and 10 passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Deatrich Wise
DE
Knee
Questionable
Shaun Wade
CB
Concussion
Questionable
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Groin
Questionable
Josh Uche
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
Jonnu Smith
TE
Shoulder
Questionable
Shaq Mason
OL
Abdomen
Questionable
Brandon King
LB
Thigh
Out
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Davon Godchaux
DT
Finger
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Left knee
Questionable
Kyle Dugger
DB
Neck
Questionable
Carl Davis
DT
Hand
Questionable
Kendrick Bourne
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Ribs
Questionable
David Andrews
C
Ankle
Questionable
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/4/2021
Raiders
W 28-14
Home
10/10/2021
Browns
W 47-42
Home
10/17/2021
Ravens
L 34-6
Away
10/31/2021
Patriots
-
Home
11/7/2021
Eagles
-
Away
11/14/2021
Vikings
-
Home
11/21/2021
Steelers
-
Home
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Houston
W 25-22
Away
10/17/2021
Dallas
L 35-29
Home
10/24/2021
New York
W 54-13
Home
10/31/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
11/7/2021
Carolina
-
Away
11/14/2021
Cleveland
-
Home
11/18/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.