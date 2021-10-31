New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and the New England Patriots (3-4) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots

    Los Angeles and New England Stats

    • This year, the Chargers average 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots give up (20).
    • The Chargers rack up 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots give up per contest.
    • The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Patriots have forced (10).
    • The Patriots put up just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers allow (25).
    • The Patriots average just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355) than the Chargers allow per outing (364.3).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Chargers Impact Players

    • Justin Herbert has passed for 1,771 yards (161-for-246), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions (295.2 YPG). He's also carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 72 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12 yards per game.
    • Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 356 yards (59.3 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Mike Williams has reeled in 33 passes for a team-high 498 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 83 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 19 tackles.
    • This season Derwin James has totaled 50 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Kyzir White has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended six this season.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Drue Tranquill

    LB

    Chest

    Questionable

    Austin Ekeler

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Mike Williams

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nasir Adderley

    S

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has 1,779 passing yards (254.1 per game) with a 70.4% completion percentage (174-for-247), throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has racked up a team-best 437 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Jakobi Meyers has 41 receptions and leads the team with 390 yards (55.7 per game).
    • Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Kyle Dugger has collected 45 tackles, four TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
    • J.C. Jackson has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 31 tackles and 10 passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Deatrich Wise

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Shaun Wade

    CB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Kyle Van Noy

    LB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Josh Uche

    LB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Jonnu Smith

    TE

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Shaq Mason

    OL

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Brandon King

    LB

    Thigh

    Out

    Dont'a Hightower

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Davon Godchaux

    DT

    Finger

    Questionable

    Nick Folk

    K

    Left knee

    Questionable

    Kyle Dugger

    DB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Carl Davis

    DT

    Hand

    Questionable

    Kendrick Bourne

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    David Andrews

    C

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/4/2021

    Raiders

    W 28-14

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Browns

    W 47-42

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Ravens

    L 34-6

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Houston

    W 25-22

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Dallas

    L 35-29

    Home

    10/24/2021

    New York

    W 54-13

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) after he made a pass reception for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 12
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves the ball for first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Orlando City
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Chargers

    5 minutes ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) after he made a pass reception for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 12
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Seahawks

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_13114721
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. AC Milan

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy