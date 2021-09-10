How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (0-0) host an AFC East clash against the Miami Dolphins (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for New England vs. Miami
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Patriots
-3.5
-105
-116
43.5
-112
-108
-177
+148
New England and Miami Stats
- Last year, the Patriots put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Dolphins gave up (21.1).
- The Patriots racked up 40.6 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (367.9) last year.
- Last year the Patriots had 19 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
- Last season the Dolphins averaged 3.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Patriots gave up (22.1).
- The Dolphins collected just 14.8 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Patriots gave up (353.8) per outing last season.
- The Dolphins turned the ball over 20 times last year, two fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (22).
Patriots Impact Players
- Damien Harris took 137 attempts for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Last season, Nelson Agholor grabbed 48 passes (on 82 targets) for 896 yards (56.0 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Kyle Van Noy boasted an impressive stat line of 6.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 69 tackles last year.
- In last year's campaign, Adrian Phillips racked up 107 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
- J.C. Jackson picked off nine passes and tacked on 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended last season.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes (186-of-290), with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (113.4 yards per game).
- Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 carries (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
- Last season Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
- Emmanuel Ogbah showed out with an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
- Jerome Baker racked up 111 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and seven sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.
- Xavien Howard picked off 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.
Patriots Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
9/19/2021
Jets
-
Away
9/26/2021
Saints
-
Home
10/3/2021
Buccaneers
-
Home
Dolphins Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
New England
-
Away
9/19/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
9/26/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
10/3/2021
Indianapolis
-
Home
