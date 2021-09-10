Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan (23) makes a tackle on New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (0-0) host an AFC East clash against the Miami Dolphins (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Betting Information for New England vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots -3.5 -105 -116 43.5 -112 -108 -177 +148

New England and Miami Stats

Last year, the Patriots put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Dolphins gave up (21.1).

The Patriots racked up 40.6 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (367.9) last year.

Last year the Patriots had 19 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).

Last season the Dolphins averaged 3.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Patriots gave up (22.1).

The Dolphins collected just 14.8 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Patriots gave up (353.8) per outing last season.

The Dolphins turned the ball over 20 times last year, two fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (22).

Patriots Impact Players

Damien Harris took 137 attempts for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Last season, Nelson Agholor grabbed 48 passes (on 82 targets) for 896 yards (56.0 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Kyle Van Noy boasted an impressive stat line of 6.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 69 tackles last year.

In last year's campaign, Adrian Phillips racked up 107 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

J.C. Jackson picked off nine passes and tacked on 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended last season.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes (186-of-290), with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (113.4 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 carries (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

Emmanuel Ogbah showed out with an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

Jerome Baker racked up 111 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and seven sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Xavien Howard picked off 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.

Patriots Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Dolphins - Home 9/19/2021 Jets - Away 9/26/2021 Saints - Home 10/3/2021 Buccaneers - Home

Dolphins Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 New England - Away 9/19/2021 Buffalo - Home 9/26/2021 Las Vegas - Away 10/3/2021 Indianapolis - Home

