September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan (23) makes a tackle on New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan (23) makes a tackle on New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (0-0) host an AFC East clash against the Miami Dolphins (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Information for New England vs. Miami

Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Patriots

-3.5

-105

-116

43.5

-112

-108

-177

+148

New England and Miami Stats

  • Last year, the Patriots put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Dolphins gave up (21.1).
  • The Patriots racked up 40.6 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (367.9) last year.
  • Last year the Patriots had 19 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
  • Last season the Dolphins averaged 3.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Patriots gave up (22.1).
  • The Dolphins collected just 14.8 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Patriots gave up (353.8) per outing last season.
  • The Dolphins turned the ball over 20 times last year, two fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (22).

Patriots Impact Players

  • Damien Harris took 137 attempts for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Last season, Nelson Agholor grabbed 48 passes (on 82 targets) for 896 yards (56.0 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
  • Kyle Van Noy boasted an impressive stat line of 6.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 69 tackles last year.
  • In last year's campaign, Adrian Phillips racked up 107 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
  • J.C. Jackson picked off nine passes and tacked on 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended last season.

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Tua Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes (186-of-290), with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (113.4 yards per game).
  • Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 carries (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Last season Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
  • Emmanuel Ogbah showed out with an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
  • Jerome Baker racked up 111 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and seven sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.
  • Xavien Howard picked off 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.

Patriots Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Dolphins

-

Home

9/19/2021

Jets

-

Away

9/26/2021

Saints

-

Home

10/3/2021

Buccaneers

-

Home

Dolphins Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

New England

-

Away

9/19/2021

Buffalo

-

Home

9/26/2021

Las Vegas

-

Away

10/3/2021

Indianapolis

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Football Fans
High School Football

How to Watch East St. Louis vs. St. John Bosco

Soccer Fans
High School Football

How to Watch De La Salle (CA) at St. Francis (CA)

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego State

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Penn State at Oregon

Brock Lesnar
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

UTEP
NCAAFB

How to Watch UTEP at Boise State

Texas Rangers
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) ties his shoe during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nurses a sore arm after the game, walking off the field following the Packers' 30-21 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2008, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Pack29 21 Ofx Wood
NFL

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy