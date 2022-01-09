How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
New England and Miami Stats
- This year, the Patriots put up 5.6 more points per game (27.4) than the Dolphins surrender (21.8).
- The Patriots average only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins allow per outing (334.9).
- The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 23 takeaways.
- The Dolphins average just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots allow (16.9).
- The Dolphins average 307.6 yards per game, only four fewer than the 311.6 the Patriots allow.
- This year the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has thrown for 3,540 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (332-for-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (221.3 yards per game).
- Damien Harris has run for a team-best 892 yards (55.8 YPG) and 14 touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers has 79 catches (on 118 targets) and leads the team with 796 receiving yards (49.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 57 tackles.
- Ja'Whaun Bentley's 91 tackles, five TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- J.C. Jackson has a team-high eight interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, two TFL, and 22 passes defended 16 this season.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Knee
Out
Isaiah Wynn
OL
Hip
Questionable
Adrian Phillips
DB
Knee
Questionable
Jakobi Meyers
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Damien Harris
RB
Hamstring
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Knee
Questionable
Cody Davis
DB
Wrist
Questionable
Christian Barmore
DT
Knee
Questionable
David Andrews
C
Shoulder
Questionable
Kyle Dugger
DB
Hand
Out
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 2,544 yards (248-of-366), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (159 yards per game).
- Myles Gaskin has taken 172 attempts for a team-leading 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Jaylen Waddle has 99 receptions and leads the team with 988 yards (61.8 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- Emmanuel Ogbah has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 40 tackles.
- Jerome Baker's 86 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, one sack, and 15 passes defended 16 this season.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Emmanuel Ogbah
DE
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Isaiah Ford
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Colts
L 27-17
Away
12/26/2021
Bills
L 33-21
Home
1/2/2022
Jaguars
W 50-10
Home
1/9/2022
Dolphins
-
Away
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
New York
W 31-24
Home
12/27/2021
New Orleans
W 20-3
Away
1/2/2022
Tennessee
L 34-3
Away
1/9/2022
New England
-
Home
