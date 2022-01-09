Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a hail mary pass against the Buffalo Bills in the last seconds of play at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

New England and Miami Stats

This year, the Patriots put up 5.6 more points per game (27.4) than the Dolphins surrender (21.8).

The Patriots average only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins allow per outing (334.9).

The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 23 takeaways.

The Dolphins average just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots allow (16.9).

The Dolphins average 307.6 yards per game, only four fewer than the 311.6 the Patriots allow.

This year the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has thrown for 3,540 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (332-for-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (221.3 yards per game).

Damien Harris has run for a team-best 892 yards (55.8 YPG) and 14 touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has 79 catches (on 118 targets) and leads the team with 796 receiving yards (49.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 57 tackles.

Ja'Whaun Bentley's 91 tackles, five TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.

J.C. Jackson has a team-high eight interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, two TFL, and 22 passes defended 16 this season.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dont'a Hightower LB Knee Out Isaiah Wynn OL Hip Questionable Adrian Phillips DB Knee Questionable Jakobi Meyers WR Thigh Questionable Damien Harris RB Hamstring Questionable Nick Folk K Knee Questionable Cody Davis DB Wrist Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable David Andrews C Shoulder Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Hand Out

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 2,544 yards (248-of-366), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (159 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin has taken 172 attempts for a team-leading 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Jaylen Waddle has 99 receptions and leads the team with 988 yards (61.8 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Emmanuel Ogbah has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 40 tackles.

Jerome Baker's 86 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, one sack, and 15 passes defended 16 this season.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Emmanuel Ogbah DE Quad Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah Ford WR Knee Full Participation In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Colts L 27-17 Away 12/26/2021 Bills L 33-21 Home 1/2/2022 Jaguars W 50-10 Home 1/9/2022 Dolphins - Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 New York W 31-24 Home 12/27/2021 New Orleans W 20-3 Away 1/2/2022 Tennessee L 34-3 Away 1/9/2022 New England - Home

