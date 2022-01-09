Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a hail mary pass against the Buffalo Bills in the last seconds of play at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

New England and Miami Stats

  • This year, the Patriots put up 5.6 more points per game (27.4) than the Dolphins surrender (21.8).
  • The Patriots average only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins allow per outing (334.9).
  • The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 23 takeaways.
  • The Dolphins average just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots allow (16.9).
  • The Dolphins average 307.6 yards per game, only four fewer than the 311.6 the Patriots allow.
  • This year the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Patriots Impact Players

  • Mac Jones has thrown for 3,540 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (332-for-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (221.3 yards per game).
  • Damien Harris has run for a team-best 892 yards (55.8 YPG) and 14 touchdowns.
  • Jakobi Meyers has 79 catches (on 118 targets) and leads the team with 796 receiving yards (49.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 57 tackles.
  • Ja'Whaun Bentley's 91 tackles, five TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
  • J.C. Jackson has a team-high eight interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, two TFL, and 22 passes defended 16 this season.

Patriots Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Dont'a Hightower

LB

Knee

Out

Isaiah Wynn

OL

Hip

Questionable

Adrian Phillips

DB

Knee

Questionable

Jakobi Meyers

WR

Thigh

Questionable

Damien Harris

RB

Hamstring

Questionable

Nick Folk

K

Knee

Questionable

Cody Davis

DB

Wrist

Questionable

Christian Barmore

DT

Knee

Questionable

David Andrews

C

Shoulder

Questionable

Kyle Dugger

DB

Hand

Out

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 2,544 yards (248-of-366), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (159 yards per game).
  • Myles Gaskin has taken 172 attempts for a team-leading 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • This season Jaylen Waddle has 99 receptions and leads the team with 988 yards (61.8 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
  • Emmanuel Ogbah has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 40 tackles.
  • Jerome Baker's 86 tackles, nine TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, one sack, and 15 passes defended 16 this season.

Dolphins Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Emmanuel Ogbah

DE

Quad

Limited Participation In Practice

Isaiah Ford

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Colts

L 27-17

Away

12/26/2021

Bills

L 33-21

Home

1/2/2022

Jaguars

W 50-10

Home

1/9/2022

Dolphins

-

Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

New York

W 31-24

Home

12/27/2021

New Orleans

W 20-3

Away

1/2/2022

Tennessee

L 34-3

Away

1/9/2022

New England

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

