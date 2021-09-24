Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) comes in to pressure New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (1-1) host the New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Betting Information for New England vs. New Orleans

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -2.5 42.5

New England and New Orleans Stats

Last year, the Patriots averaged just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints allowed (21.1).

The Patriots collected 327.3 yards per game last year, just 16.4 more than the 310.9 the Saints gave up per outing.

The Patriots had 19 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.

Last year the Saints averaged 8.0 more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots allowed (22.1).

The Saints racked up 22.6 more yards per game (376.4) than the Patriots gave up per contest (353.8) last year.

The Saints had 17 giveaways last year, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Patriots Impact Players

Damien Harris rushed for 691 yards on 137 attempts (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Nelson Agholor hauled in 48 passes for 896 yards (56.0 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Last season, Matthew Judon piled up 6.0 sacks, 9.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Adrian Phillips racked up 107 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

J.C. Jackson picked off nine passes and tacked on 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended last season.

Patriots Injuries: Julian Edelman: Questionable (Knee), James White: Out (Not Injury Related), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Calf), N'Keal Harry: Questionable (Ankle), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Foot), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Josh Uche: Out (Ankle), David Andrews: Out (Hand)

Saints Impact Players

Taysom Hill threw for 928 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes with four touchdowns and two interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 457 yards and eight scores.

Alvin Kamara rushed for a team-best 932 yards on 187 carries and 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 83 passes for 756 yards (another team high) and five TDs.

Cameron Jordan put together an impressive body of work a year ago, notching 7.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Demario Davis collected 119 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and four sacks.

Last season Marcus Williams reeled in three interceptions and added 59 tackles and seven passes defended.

Saints Injuries: Chase Hansen: Out (Hip), Ty Montgomery: Questionable (Hamstring), Marcus Davenport: Questionable (Elbow), David Onyemata: Questionable (Calf), Trey Hendrickson: Questionable (Groin), Michael Thomas: Out (Ankle)

