The New England Patriots (1-1) host the New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
Betting Information for New England vs. New Orleans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Patriots
-2.5
42.5
New England and New Orleans Stats
- Last year, the Patriots averaged just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints allowed (21.1).
- The Patriots collected 327.3 yards per game last year, just 16.4 more than the 310.9 the Saints gave up per outing.
- The Patriots had 19 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.
- Last year the Saints averaged 8.0 more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots allowed (22.1).
- The Saints racked up 22.6 more yards per game (376.4) than the Patriots gave up per contest (353.8) last year.
- The Saints had 17 giveaways last year, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.
Patriots Impact Players
- Damien Harris rushed for 691 yards on 137 attempts (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season Nelson Agholor hauled in 48 passes for 896 yards (56.0 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Last season, Matthew Judon piled up 6.0 sacks, 9.0 TFL and 50 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, Adrian Phillips racked up 107 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
- J.C. Jackson picked off nine passes and tacked on 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended last season.
Patriots Injuries: Julian Edelman: Questionable (Knee), James White: Out (Not Injury Related), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Calf), N'Keal Harry: Questionable (Ankle), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Foot), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Josh Uche: Out (Ankle), David Andrews: Out (Hand)
Saints Impact Players
- Taysom Hill threw for 928 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes with four touchdowns and two interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 457 yards and eight scores.
- Alvin Kamara rushed for a team-best 932 yards on 187 carries and 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 83 passes for 756 yards (another team high) and five TDs.
- Cameron Jordan put together an impressive body of work a year ago, notching 7.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Demario Davis collected 119 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and four sacks.
- Last season Marcus Williams reeled in three interceptions and added 59 tackles and seven passes defended.
Saints Injuries: Chase Hansen: Out (Hip), Ty Montgomery: Questionable (Hamstring), Marcus Davenport: Questionable (Elbow), David Onyemata: Questionable (Calf), Trey Hendrickson: Questionable (Groin), Michael Thomas: Out (Ankle)
