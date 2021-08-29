How to Watch Patriots at Giants

The battle of the Northeast is making its way to East Rutherford as the Patriots come from Boston to take on the New York Giants.

The New England Patriots are coming into this game having won two straight. The New York Giants are the exact opposite, as they enter without any preseason victories.

This will be a game you don’t want to miss!

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 6:00 P.M. ET

TV: ABC

The Patriots have two dominant preseason wins already with the most recent one coming against the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0. Star rookie quarterback Mac Jones and veteran Cam Newton both had themselves a game, throwing for 146 and 103 yards, respectively.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots are building a talented roster, and that will show through against the Giants in this last preseason game.

The Giants haven't found the same success in the preseason, dropping two close games to the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants haven’t showcased Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley or Kenny Golladay yet, so they could be in for a win if they decide to give these guys some run time before the regular season.

The Giants are surely looking to try to get a win under their belt before starting the real deal, and the Patriots are still deciding on who to name QB1 going into the regular season. There is a lot at stake in this game, and that’s what makes it worth watching.

