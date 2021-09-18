Publish date: How to Watch New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) runs out of the pocket while being chased by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

AFC East opponents meet when the New England Patriots (0-1) and the New York Jets (0-1) square off on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

New England and New York Stats

The Patriots racked up 20.4 points per game last year, 8.2 fewer than the Jets surrendered per contest (28.6).

The Patriots collected 327.3 yards per game last year, 60.3 fewer yards than the 387.6 the Jets gave up per matchup.

The Patriots had 19 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Jets.

Last year the Jets put up 6.9 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Patriots gave up (22.1).

The Jets collected 279.9 yards per game last season, 73.9 fewer yards than the 353.8 the Patriots allowed per outing.

The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last year, three fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (22).

Patriots Impact Players

Damien Harris ran for 691 yards on 137 carries (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago.

Nelson Agholor reeled in 48 passes for 896 yards last season while scoring eight touchdowns. He was targeted 82 times, and averaged 56 receiving yards.

Kyle Van Noy put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering six sacks, 10 TFL and 69 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Adrian Phillips collected 107 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

J.C. Jackson intercepted nine passes while adding 40 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Jets Impact Players

Ty Johnson racked up 254 rushing yards (16.9 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Last season Corey Davis reeled in 65 passes for 984 yards (70.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Last season Quinnen Williams piled up seven sacks, 10 TFL and 55 tackles.

B.J. Goodson racked up 91 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Marcus Maye intercepted two passes and tacked on 88 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and 11 passes defended last season.

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Dolphins L 17-16 Home 9/19/2021 Jets - Away 9/26/2021 Saints - Home 10/3/2021 Buccaneers - Home 10/10/2021 Texans - Away

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Carolina L 19-14 Away 9/19/2021 New England - Home 9/26/2021 Denver - Away 10/3/2021 Tennessee - Home 10/10/2021 Atlanta - Away

Regional restrictions apply.