Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

AFC East foes match up when the New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) square off on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New England vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -7 42.5

New England and New York Stats

The Patriots rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets give up (24.2).

The Patriots average 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3), than the Jets allow per contest (372.8).

The Patriots have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.

The Jets score 13.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Patriots surrender (21.2).

The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267.0) than the Patriots give up (359.2).

The Jets have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Patriots have forced (8).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has compiled 1,472 passing yards (245.3 per game) while completing 150 of 211 throws (71.1%), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Damien Harris has churned out a team-best 331 rushing yards (55.2 per game) and three scores.

Jakobi Meyers has 36 catches (52 targets) and paces his team with 346 receiving yards (57.7 ypg).

Matthew Judon has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 27 tackles and nine passes defended.

Patriots Injuries: Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Ankle), Derek Rivers: Questionable (Back), Julian Edelman: Questionable (Knee), Adam Butler: Questionable (Elbow), Carl Davis: Out (Concussion)

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,117 yards while completing 57.3% of his passes, with four touchdowns and nine interceptions (223.4 yards per game).

Michael Carter has racked up a team-high 165 rushing yards (33.0 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Corey Davis has hauled in 20 receptions for 302 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 60.4 receiving yards per game.

Quinnen Williams has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

C.J. Mosley leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack over the course of the current campaign.

Jets Injuries: George Fant: Questionable (Knee), Chuma Edoga: Questionable (Calf), Alex Lewis: Doubtful (Shoulder), Sam Darnold: Questionable (Right Shoulder), Sam Ficken: Doubtful (Right Groin), Jamison Crowder: Questionable (Groin), Mekhi Becton: Questionable (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.