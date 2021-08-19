August 19, 2021
How to Watch New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Patriots head to Philadelphia on Thursday for a rematch of Super Bowl LII against the Eagles.
While Thursday's preseason game between the Patriots and the Eagles presents a rematch of Super Bowl LII, the rosters for both teams have undergone complete overhauls.

Both starting quarterbacks from the 2018 championship game have moved to new squads. Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Nick Foles is now with the Chicago Bears.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Patriots and the Eagles will each be testing out young quarterbacks in Thursday's game. New England has to be excited about the play of rookie Mac Jones and seeing him out on the field again will provide a better idea of how close he is to pushing Cam Newton out of the starting role.

Philadelphia is looking to second-year signal caller Jalen Hurts as their starter, but veteran Joe Flacco looked sharp in the first preseason game against the Steelers and could make the quarterback competition interesting.

Keep your eyes on the quarterbacks as the Patriots and Eagles gear up for the regular season!

August
19
2021

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WPMT-TV – Harrisburg, PA)
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
How to Watch Patriots at Eagles

