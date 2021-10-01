Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (1-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. New England

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -7 49

Tampa Bay and New England Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 17.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots give up (17.0).

The Buccaneers average 123.7 more yards per game (406.0) than the Patriots allow per contest (282.3).

The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.

The Patriots score 11.3 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Buccaneers give up (29.3).

The Patriots collect 84.3 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Buccaneers give up (402.0).

The Patriots have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Buccaneers have forced (4).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has racked up 1,087 passing yards (362.3 per game) while connecting on 97 of 141 throws (68.8%), with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-high 92 rushing yards (30.7 per game) and zero scores. He has tacked on 12 receptions for 77 yards .

Chris Godwin has 19 catches (on 26 targets) and leads the team with 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

This season Ndamukong Suh leads the team with 1.0 sack and has added 1.0 TFL and six tackles.

This season Lavonte David has racked up 25 tackles, leading his team in tackles.

Mike Edwards has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 11 tackles and three passes defended three this season.

Buccaneers Injuries: Leonard Fournette: Out (Ankle), Chris Godwin: Out (Hamstring), Scotty Miller: Questionable (Hip)

Patriots Impact Players

This season Mac Jones has recorded 737 passing yards (245.7 per game) while going 81-for-120 (67.5%) and throwing for two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Damien Harris has taken 45 carries for a team-leading 176 rushing yards (58.7 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This year Jakobi Meyers has 19 receptions and leads the team with 176 yards (58.7 per game).

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 19 tackles and 2.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Patriots Injuries: Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Isaiah Wynn: Questionable (Calf), Cody Davis: Out (Rib), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Julian Edelman: Questionable (Knee), Sony Michel: Questionable (Quadricep)

