Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (55) puts the pressure on Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Texans 3207

The New England Patriots (7-4) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New England vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -7.5 43

New England and Tennessee Stats

The Patriots average 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per contest (23.1).

The Patriots average only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8) than the Titans give up per matchup (350.5).

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

This season the Titans rack up 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots surrender (16.1).

The Titans rack up 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots give up.

This season the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

Patriots Impact Players

This season Mac Jones has 2,540 passing yards (230.9 yards per game) while going 245-for-349 (70.2%) and throwing 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Damien Harris has taken 143 carries for a team-leading 603 rushing yards (54.8 YPG) and seven touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne has 37 catches (47 targets) and paces his team with 562 receiving yards (51.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Matthew Judon has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 11.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 65 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with six interceptions and has added 40 tackles and 15 passes defended.

Patriots Injuries: N'Keal Harry: Questionable (Shoulder), Rex Burkhead: Out (Knee), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Stephon Gilmore: Questionable (Hand), Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), J.J. Taylor: Questionable (Quadricep), Carl Davis: Questionable (Concussion), Byron Cowart: Questionable (Back), Isaiah Wynn: Out (Knee), Tashawn Bower: Questionable (Illness), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Toe), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin)

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,681 passing yards (243.7 per game), 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 172 rushing yards on 32 carries with five touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has racked up 23 catches for 272 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 24.7 receiving yards per game.

Harold Landry has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 12.0 TFL and 57 tackles.

Over the current campaign, David Long has totaled 66 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles and 12 passes defended.

Titans Injuries: Rodger Saffold III: Questionable (Ankle), Adam Humphries: Out (Concussion), MyCole Pruitt: Out (Knee), Adoree' Jackson: Out (Knee), Ben Jones: Questionable (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.