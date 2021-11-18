How to Watch Patriots at Falcons

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Patriots travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons as both teams are coming off very different sides of a blowout.
    Playing on a short week probably couldn't at a worse time for the Falcons, especially having to face the Patriots who have won their last four games. 

    This will be a rematch of the infamous Super Bowl LI when the Patriots came back from a late third quarter 28-3 deficit. Of course, Tom Brady is long gone but this team seems to be rebounding after only one year from losing him.

    How to Watch New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons:

    Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: FOX

    Watch New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After a 2-4 start, Mac Jones and the Pats have turned this ship around and are a threat to make it back to the playoffs in Jones's rookie season. He is looking like a steal, as he was drafted No. 15 in 2021 after four other quarterbacks in his class. He has 2,333 passing yards and could easily win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He looked in complete control of Cleveland in a 45-7 rout.

    The Falcons are coming off a rout of their own, but they were on the wrong end of a 43-3 track meet against Dallas. The Cowboys were coming off a stunning loss at home against Denver where they couldn't get anything going on offense. That was all the extra motivation they needed, as they seemingly could do nothing wrong against Atlanta.

    It will help that the Falcons are at home but will need to keep pace with this Jones-led Patriot offense. Matt Ryan can definitely do that, but Atlanta will have to get its great rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in the end zone. A quick turnaround may help the Falcons forget all about Sunday 

