The Patriots go for their seventh straight win as they look to take control of the AFC East on Monday night.

The Patriots are back at the top of the AFC East after winning six straight games since their 2–4 start. Rookie Mac Jones has looked great at quarterback and the defense has played well to lead New England to a half-game lead over the Bills in the division.

How to Watch Patriots at Bills Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

On Monday night, the Patriots get the national spotlight as they play the Bills in the first of two meetings between the division rivals in a four-week stretch.

The Bills started the year 4–1, but they have been up a down since then. They have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games. Buffalo has looked good in wins over the Dolphins, Jets and Saints, but has also stumbled in disappointing losses to the Jaguars and Colts.

The Bills still look like one of the best teams in the AFC, but they need to find more consistency if they want to win the division and make a run at the Super Bowl in February.

