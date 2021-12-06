Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Patriots go for their seventh straight win as they look to take control of the AFC East on Monday night.
    The Patriots are back at the top of the AFC East after winning six straight games since their 2–4 start. Rookie Mac Jones has looked great at quarterback and the defense has played well to lead New England to a half-game lead over the Bills in the division.

    How to Watch Patriots at Bills Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC 

    Live stream the Patients at Bills game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Monday night, the Patriots get the national spotlight as they play the Bills in the first of two meetings between the division rivals in a four-week stretch.

    The Bills started the year 4–1, but they have been up a down since then. They have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games. Buffalo has looked good in wins over the Dolphins, Jets and Saints, but has also stumbled in disappointing losses to the Jaguars and Colts.

    The Bills still look like one of the best teams in the AFC, but they need to find more consistency if they want to win the division and make a run at the Super Bowl in February.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
