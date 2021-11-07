How to Watch Patriots at Panthers

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The injury-riddled Panthers host rookie QB Mac Jones and the suddenly surging Patriots in an intriguing matchup on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Panthers activated star running back Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve and quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared from concussion protocol but continues to deal with a shoulder injury that may keep him sidelined for today’s game.

    New England has won three of their last four games, scoring at least 25 points in each of the last four, but their offense is also dealing with an injury bug that has tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver N’Keal Harry questionable to play.

    How to Watch New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WSHM-Springfield, MA)

    Live stream the New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been everything New England had hoped for when selecting him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, completing 68.1% of his passes with a respectable nine touchdown passes in his first eight starts.

    Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the midst of a career year as he leads the Patriots in catches and receiving yards and is on pace for a 90-catch season.

    McCaffrey missed the last five games after suffering a hamstring injury early in the Week 3 win against Houston. He will likely be on a pitch count that will keep him under 30-40 snaps allowing rookie Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman to split carries for the Panthers offense that rushed for a season-high 203 yards last week in the win against Atlanta.

    If Darnold is unable to go P.J. Walker is poised to make his second career NFL start. Last year for the Broncos, Walker replaced an injured Teddy Bridgewater throwing for 258 yards and a touchdown in a 20-0 win over Detroit.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WSHM-Springfield, MA)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17070853
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17079052
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Bengals

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15124883
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17068522
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Saints

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17069809
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans at Dolphins

    1 minute ago
    Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Giants

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17069855
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Jaguars

    1 minute ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Vikings at Ravens

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball for a first down late in the game as Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) attempt the tackle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Broncos at Cowboys

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy