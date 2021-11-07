How to Watch Patriots at Panthers

The injury-riddled Panthers host rookie QB Mac Jones and the suddenly surging Patriots in an intriguing matchup on Sunday.

The Panthers activated star running back Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve and quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared from concussion protocol but continues to deal with a shoulder injury that may keep him sidelined for today’s game.

New England has won three of their last four games, scoring at least 25 points in each of the last four, but their offense is also dealing with an injury bug that has tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver N’Keal Harry questionable to play.

How to Watch New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WSHM-Springfield, MA)

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been everything New England had hoped for when selecting him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, completing 68.1% of his passes with a respectable nine touchdown passes in his first eight starts.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the midst of a career year as he leads the Patriots in catches and receiving yards and is on pace for a 90-catch season.

McCaffrey missed the last five games after suffering a hamstring injury early in the Week 3 win against Houston. He will likely be on a pitch count that will keep him under 30-40 snaps allowing rookie Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman to split carries for the Panthers offense that rushed for a season-high 203 yards last week in the win against Atlanta.

If Darnold is unable to go P.J. Walker is poised to make his second career NFL start. Last year for the Broncos, Walker replaced an injured Teddy Bridgewater throwing for 258 yards and a touchdown in a 20-0 win over Detroit.