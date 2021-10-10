How to Watch Patriots vs. Texans

It's a battle of rookie quarterbacks this Sunday when the New England Patriots and Houston Texans square-off.

Despite having the same record, the Texans (1-3) are heavy underdogs for Sunday's home contest against the Patriots (1-3).

How to Watch: Patriots at Texans

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

New England's one win this year came against the Jets, but the team has been competitive in its losses. Two of the team's three defeats were decided by two or fewer points, including last week's 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Patriots' defense is likely the difference-maker in this game, as the team ranks sixth in 17.5 points allowed per game.

If rookie quarterback Mac Jones can keep completing a high percentage of his passes—he's at 70% through four games—then the Patriots will be in good shape for Sunday's contest.

There's also a rookie quarterback on the other side of the field in Texans starter Davis Mills.

Mills has struggled, completing 56.7% of his passes with two touchdowns and five interceptions. He's throwing an interception on 7.5% of his passes, the highest mark in the NFL.

Houston ranks 28th in scoring offense at 16.8 points per game, a number that's inflated by a 37-point explosion in the team's season-opening win over the Jaguars when Tyrod Taylor was starting. In Mills' two starts, the team has totaled nine points.

Defensively, the Texans give up 29 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league. Houston has won the last two meetings between these teams.

