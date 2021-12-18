How to Watch Patriots at Colts

The Patriots, led by Mac Jones, and the Colts square off Saturday in a new era of their rivalry.

Saturday's game between the Patriots and Colts is going ahead as scheduled, even after the first game of this Saturday's NFL doubleheader was postponed. That earlier game between the Raiders and Browns was moved to Monday because the Browns had too many players in the league's COVID-19 protocols.

How to Watch New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This game between the Patriots and Colts will have major implications for the AFC playoff race. The Chiefs are in first place in the conference, but if the Pats take care of business against the Colts, New England will slide back into the top spot.

The Patriots will be without their starting running back Damien Harris, as he's dealing with a hamstring injury. Look for Rhamondre Stevenson to take on a bigger load.

The Colts, on the other hand, likely can't lose any more games the rest of the season if they want to reach the playoffs, as they are currently sitting at 7–6.

They have the best running back in the game, though, in Jonathan Taylor, so this is going to be a hard-fought battle on the ground all night long. Even without Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, this rivalry is still running strong.

