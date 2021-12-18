How to Watch Patriots at Colts

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Patriots, led by Mac Jones, and the Colts square off Saturday in a new era of their rivalry.
    Author:

    Saturday's game between the Patriots and Colts is going ahead as scheduled, even after the first game of this Saturday's NFL doubleheader was postponed. That earlier game between the Raiders and Browns was moved to Monday because the Browns had too many players in the league's COVID-19 protocols. 

    How to Watch New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NFL Network

    Live Stream: You can stream New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This game between the Patriots and Colts will have major implications for the AFC playoff race. The Chiefs are in first place in the conference, but if the Pats take care of business against the Colts, New England will slide back into the top spot. 

    The Patriots will be without their starting running back Damien Harris, as he's dealing with a hamstring injury. Look for Rhamondre Stevenson to take on a bigger load.

    The Colts, on the other hand, likely can't lose any more games the rest of the season if they want to reach the playoffs, as they are currently sitting at 7–6. 

    They have the best running back in the game, though, in Jonathan Taylor, so this is going to be a hard-fought battle on the ground all night long. Even without Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, this rivalry is still running strong.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17376329
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Stars

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17370940
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Red Wings

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the bench during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17309582
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Colts

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17308860
    NBA

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

    45 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy