How to Watch Patriots at Chargers

The Patriots, the No. 2 team in the AFC East, take on the Chargers, the No. 2 team in the AFC West, on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Patriots are currently 3-4 after seven weeks. In their last five games, they have beaten the Jets and the Texans. They have lost to the Cowboys , the Buccaneers and the Saints.

The Chargers are 4-2 and have had their bye week after seven weeks. In their last five games, they have only lost to the Ravens and the Cowboys. Besides that, they have beaten the Browns, the Raiders and the Chiefs.

How to Watch New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Second-year quarterback Justin Herbert has been phenomenal this year. He has 1,771 yards with 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has 1,779 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. While their yardage is similar, that year difference has led Herbert to turn the ball over less.

Neither one of the teams has a great running game. They rank in the bottom third in rushing yards per game. Austin Ekeler leads Los Angeles with 356 yards on the ground, while Damien Harris leads New England with 437 yards.

Regional restrictions may apply.