The New England Patriots will look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2001 when they face the New York Jets in Week 2 action.

Life without Tom Brady has not been easy so far for the New England Patriots. They missed the playoffs last year, but even then, they didn't start last season 0-2.

On Sunday, they will face the New York Jets and try to avoid dropping their first two games for the first time since 2001. Of course, they did go on to win the Super Bowl that season, so maybe losing this game wouldn't be a total death sentence on their campaign.

How to Watch Patriots at Jets:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WGME-Portland, ME)

Live stream the Patriots at Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England lost its opener to the Miami Dolphins 17-16. The Patriots were on their way to taking the lead in the fourth quarter but a fumble recovery by star cornerback Xavien Howard gave the ball to the Dolphins, and they would never give it back as they ran out the clock.

INJURY UPDATES:

Jets declared WR Denzel Mims inactive for Week 2 against the Patriots.

Jamison Crowder (groin) is inactive for Week 2 against the Patriots.

Keelan Cole (knee) is active for Week 2 against the Patriots.

Jonnu Smith (hip) is active for Week 2 against the Jets.

The Jets also lost their opener, 19-14 to the Carolina Panthers. Zach Wilson, the Jets' first-round pick, got off to a tough start but looked better in the second and almost led the Jets all the way back for the win.

New York trailed 16-0 at halftime but outscored the Panthers 14-3 in the second half.

The Jets are hoping they look like they did in the second half when they play the Patriots on Sunday. New York is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Patriots and really put New England in a hole to start the year.

The loss would especially be hard for the Patriots. It would be two division losses, with one of them being at home. The Patriots are trying to extend the misery of the Jets with a win on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.