Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Saints look to clinch a playoff spot Sunday afternoon when they take on the Falcons in Atlanta.

The Saints head into the last week of the season still in the playoff picture. New Orleans beat the Panthers last Sunday to stay alive in the hunt for the last NFC playoff spot.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream the New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Saints need to beat the Panthers and have the 49ers lose to the Rams to sneak into the postseason.

Yes, they have to count on the 49ers losing, but San Francisco is playing against a Rams team with a lot on the line as well.

The Falcons, though, will look to make the Rams–49ers game meaningless with a win against the Saints.

Atlanta was just eliminated from playoff contention last week but could do the same to the rival Saints this week.

The Falcons have nothing else to play for, but keeping the Saints out of the playoffs should be enough motivation for them in this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
USATSI_17444444
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Bills

1 hour ago
USATSI_17444130
NFL

How to Watch Panthers at Buccaneers

1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

1 hour ago
USATSI_17443565
NFL

How to Watch Patriots at Dolphins

1 hour ago
Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

1 hour ago
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit. Lions Ariz
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Nfl Nfc Championship Game Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Green Bay Packers
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy