The Saints look to clinch a playoff spot Sunday afternoon when they take on the Falcons in Atlanta.

The Saints head into the last week of the season still in the playoff picture. New Orleans beat the Panthers last Sunday to stay alive in the hunt for the last NFC playoff spot.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

The Saints need to beat the Panthers and have the 49ers lose to the Rams to sneak into the postseason.

Yes, they have to count on the 49ers losing, but San Francisco is playing against a Rams team with a lot on the line as well.

The Falcons, though, will look to make the Rams–49ers game meaningless with a win against the Saints.

Atlanta was just eliminated from playoff contention last week but could do the same to the rival Saints this week.

The Falcons have nothing else to play for, but keeping the Saints out of the playoffs should be enough motivation for them in this one.

