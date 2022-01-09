New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) heads to the field for warmups before the game against Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) hit the road for an NFC South clash against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

New Orleans and Atlanta Stats

The Saints score 20.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (26.8).

The Saints rack up 63.6 fewer yards per game (300.5), than the Falcons allow per contest (364.1).

This year, the Saints have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (20).

The Falcons put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Saints allow (19.7).

The Falcons collect 306.7 yards per game, only 15.4 fewer than the 322.1 the Saints allow.

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times, one more than the Saints' takeaways (22).

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has compiled 1,083 passing yards (67.7 per game) while completing 99 of 173 passes (57.2%), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Alvin Kamara has taken 210 attempts for a team-high 752 rushing yards (47 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 45 passes for 423 yards with five touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Marquez Callaway has been targeted 83 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 698 yards (43.6 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.

Cameron Jordan has notched a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 57 tackles.

This season Demario Davis has racked up 100 tackles, 13 TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.

Marshon Lattimore has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 66 tackles and 19 passes defended 16 this season.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Mark Ingram II RB Knee Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Questionable P.J. Williams CB Ankle Out Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Out Marcus Davenport DE Ankle Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Out Ty Montgomery WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Tre'Quan Smith WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and a 67.4% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 607 yards on 149 attempts (37.9 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns. He also averages 34.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for a team-high 547 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has been targeted 105 times and has 66 catches, leading his team with 1,018 yards (63.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 33 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 179 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and three interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.

A.J. Terrell has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and 15 passes defended 16 this season.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Mayfield OL Back Questionable Frank Darby WR Shoulder Questionable Qadree Ollison RB Quad Questionable Kyle Pitts TE Hamstring Questionable Fabian Moreau CB Ribs Full Participation In Practice

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Buccaneers W 9-0 Away 12/27/2021 Dolphins L 20-3 Home 1/2/2022 Panthers W 18-10 Home 1/9/2022 Falcons - Away

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco L 31-13 Away 12/26/2021 Detroit W 20-16 Home 1/2/2022 Buffalo L 29-15 Away 1/9/2022 New Orleans - Home

