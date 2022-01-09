New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (8-8) hit the road for an NFC South clash against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
New Orleans and Atlanta Stats
- The Saints score 20.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (26.8).
- The Saints rack up 63.6 fewer yards per game (300.5), than the Falcons allow per contest (364.1).
- This year, the Saints have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (20).
- The Falcons put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Saints allow (19.7).
- The Falcons collect 306.7 yards per game, only 15.4 fewer than the 322.1 the Saints allow.
- This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times, one more than the Saints' takeaways (22).
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has compiled 1,083 passing yards (67.7 per game) while completing 99 of 173 passes (57.2%), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Alvin Kamara has taken 210 attempts for a team-high 752 rushing yards (47 yards per game) and four touchdowns. He's also reeled in 45 passes for 423 yards with five touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Marquez Callaway has been targeted 83 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 698 yards (43.6 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
- Cameron Jordan has notched a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 57 tackles.
- This season Demario Davis has racked up 100 tackles, 13 TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- Marshon Lattimore has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 66 tackles and 19 passes defended 16 this season.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Mark Ingram II
RB
Knee
Questionable
Ryan Ramczyk
OT
Knee
Questionable
P.J. Williams
CB
Ankle
Out
Bradley Roby
CB
Shoulder
Out
Marcus Davenport
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Terron Armstead
OT
Knee
Out
Ty Montgomery
WR
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Tre'Quan Smith
WR
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and a 67.4% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 607 yards on 149 attempts (37.9 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns. He also averages 34.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 51 passes for a team-high 547 yards and five touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has been targeted 105 times and has 66 catches, leading his team with 1,018 yards (63.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 33 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 179 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and three interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.
- A.J. Terrell has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 75 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and 15 passes defended 16 this season.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jalen Mayfield
OL
Back
Questionable
Frank Darby
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Qadree Ollison
RB
Quad
Questionable
Kyle Pitts
TE
Hamstring
Questionable
Fabian Moreau
CB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Buccaneers
W 9-0
Away
12/27/2021
Dolphins
L 20-3
Home
1/2/2022
Panthers
W 18-10
Home
1/9/2022
Falcons
-
Away
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
L 31-13
Away
12/26/2021
Detroit
W 20-16
Home
1/2/2022
Buffalo
L 29-15
Away
1/9/2022
New Orleans
-
Home
