The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) visit a streaking New Orleans Saints (5-2) team on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints have won three games in a row. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Favorite Spread Total Saints -6 42

New Orleans and Atlanta Stats

The Saints rack up 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 per matchup the Falcons give up.

The Saints average 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9) than the Falcons allow per matchup (358.3).

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.

The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints allow.

The Falcons average just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints give up (344.3).

This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Saints Impact Players

Alvin Kamara has taken 133 carries for a team-high 480 rushing yards (68.6 YPG) and two touchdowns. He's also reeled in 28 passes for 256 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Marquez Callaway has 19 receptions for a team-high 284 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Demario Davis has collected 53 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added eight tackles and four passes defended.

Saints Injuries: Michael Thomas: Questionable (Ankle)

Falcons Impact Players

This year Matt Ryan has collected 1,814 passing yards (259.1 per game) while going 186-for-271 (68.6%) and throwing for 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 268 yards on 64 carries (38.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 47.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 333 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has been targeted 50 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 484 yards (69.1 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

This season Jacob Tuioti-Mariner leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 77 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jaylinn Hawkins has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.

Falcons Injuries: Dante Fowler Jr.: Out (Hamstring), Calvin Ridley: Questionable (Foot), Jordan Miller: Out (Oblique), Takkarist McKinley: Out (Groin)

