Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) visit a streaking New Orleans Saints (5-2) team on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints have won three games in a row. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Atlanta
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saints
-6
42
New Orleans and Atlanta Stats
- The Saints rack up 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 per matchup the Falcons give up.
- The Saints average 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9) than the Falcons allow per matchup (358.3).
- This year, the Saints have turned the ball over six times, while the Falcons have forced six.
- The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints allow.
- The Falcons average just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints give up (344.3).
- This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).
Saints Impact Players
- Alvin Kamara has taken 133 carries for a team-high 480 rushing yards (68.6 YPG) and two touchdowns. He's also reeled in 28 passes for 256 yards with four touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Marquez Callaway has 19 receptions for a team-high 284 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
- Demario Davis has collected 53 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added eight tackles and four passes defended.
Saints Injuries: Michael Thomas: Questionable (Ankle)
Falcons Impact Players
- This year Matt Ryan has collected 1,814 passing yards (259.1 per game) while going 186-for-271 (68.6%) and throwing for 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has ran for a team-leading 268 yards on 64 carries (38.3 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 47.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 333 yards and five touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has been targeted 50 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 484 yards (69.1 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- This season Jacob Tuioti-Mariner leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 77 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and two passes defended.
Falcons Injuries: Dante Fowler Jr.: Out (Hamstring), Calvin Ridley: Questionable (Foot), Jordan Miller: Out (Oblique), Takkarist McKinley: Out (Groin)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
7
2021
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)