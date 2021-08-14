How to Watch Saints at Ravens

The Saints have a quarterback battle on their hands as the NFL preseason kicks off.

The NFL preseason is in full swing this week, as teams around the league get their first real, in-game action of the 2021 season.

One intriguing game to watch is Saturday's game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, in large part because the Saints still have a lot of uncertainty at quarterback, as former No. 1 draft pick Jameis Winston battles Taysom Hill for the starting gig.

Because this is a preseason game, we're unlikely to see a ton of either player, but the series that they do get will be fascinating to watch. It was Hill who was given the starting nod last season when Drew Brees was injured, but talk around the organization this offseason has indicated that Winston is the favorite to start.

But that's not the only position battle to be aware of on Saturday.

For New Orleans, the wide receiver position is fascinating, especially with star wideout Michael Thomas reportedly wanting to be traded. Tre'Quan Smith is set to play a key role, with Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey battling for snaps as well. The team is also searching for a cornerback to pair with Marshon Lattimore.

On the Ravens' side, there aren't quite as many questions, but wide receiver is an issue for Baltimore as well. Rookie Rashod Bateman is currently injured, meaning that the team will need to find someone to pair with Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins when the team goes with three receivers early in the year.

There are also questions at guard, as well as some need to figure things out in the defensive secondary.

Overall, the Saints enter this game with far more questions than the Ravens. That makes sense, as the Saints are transitioning to a new quarterback and are set for a tough battle in the NFC South, while the Ravens are one of the favorites to win the AFC North.

