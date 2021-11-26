New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (5-5) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Bills
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New Orleans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-7
45
Buffalo and New Orleans Stats
- The Bills put up 7.7 more points per game (29.5) than the Saints give up (21.8).
- The Bills rack up 391.7 yards per game, 49.7 more yards than the 342.0 the Saints give up per contest.
- The Bills have 14 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 14 takeaways.
- The Saints average 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills surrender (17.6).
- The Saints rack up 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.
- The Saints have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- This year Josh Allen has put up 2,811 yards through the air (281.1 YPG) while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 340 rushing yards on 61 attempts (plus three scores), averaging 34.0 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-high 415 yards (41.5 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has racked up 60 catches for 773 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 77.3 receiving yards per game.
- Mario Addison has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
- This season Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with four interceptions and has added 54 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.
Bills Injuries: John Brown: Out (Ankle), Cody Ford: Out (Ankle)
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has thrown for 920 yards while completing 56.9% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (92.0 yards per game).
- Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (53.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
- Deonte Harris has racked up 26 catches for 418 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 41.8 receiving yards per game.
- This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
- This season Demario Davis has racked up 66 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- P.J. Williams has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 18 tackles and five passes defended.
Saints Injuries: Ty Montgomery: Out (Hamstring), Andrus Peat: Out (Concussion), Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck)
