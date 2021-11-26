New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (5-5) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Bills

    Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New Orleans

    Bills vs Saints Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bills

    -7

    45

    Buffalo and New Orleans Stats

    • The Bills put up 7.7 more points per game (29.5) than the Saints give up (21.8).
    • The Bills rack up 391.7 yards per game, 49.7 more yards than the 342.0 the Saints give up per contest.
    • The Bills have 14 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 14 takeaways.
    • The Saints average 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills surrender (17.6).
    • The Saints rack up 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.
    • The Saints have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

    Bills Impact Players

    • This year Josh Allen has put up 2,811 yards through the air (281.1 YPG) while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 340 rushing yards on 61 attempts (plus three scores), averaging 34.0 yards per game.
    • Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-high 415 yards (41.5 YPG) and two touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has racked up 60 catches for 773 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 77.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Mario Addison has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
    • This season Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with four interceptions and has added 54 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.

    Bills Injuries: John Brown: Out (Ankle), Cody Ford: Out (Ankle)

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has thrown for 920 yards while completing 56.9% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (92.0 yards per game).
    • Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (53.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
    • Deonte Harris has racked up 26 catches for 418 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 41.8 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
    • This season Demario Davis has racked up 66 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • P.J. Williams has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 18 tackles and five passes defended.

    Saints Injuries: Ty Montgomery: Out (Hamstring), Andrus Peat: Out (Concussion), Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15389894
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Francisco at Towson

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs. Saint Joseph's

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy