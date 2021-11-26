New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Bills

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Favorite Spread Total Bills -7 45

Buffalo and New Orleans Stats

The Bills put up 7.7 more points per game (29.5) than the Saints give up (21.8).

The Bills rack up 391.7 yards per game, 49.7 more yards than the 342.0 the Saints give up per contest.

The Bills have 14 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 14 takeaways.

The Saints average 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills surrender (17.6).

The Saints rack up 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.

The Saints have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

This year Josh Allen has put up 2,811 yards through the air (281.1 YPG) while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 340 rushing yards on 61 attempts (plus three scores), averaging 34.0 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-high 415 yards (41.5 YPG) and two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has racked up 60 catches for 773 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 77.3 receiving yards per game.

Mario Addison has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

This season Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with four interceptions and has added 54 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.

Bills Injuries: John Brown: Out (Ankle), Cody Ford: Out (Ankle)

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has thrown for 920 yards while completing 56.9% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (92.0 yards per game).

Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (53.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air.

Deonte Harris has racked up 26 catches for 418 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 41.8 receiving yards per game.

This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

This season Demario Davis has racked up 66 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.

P.J. Williams has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 18 tackles and five passes defended.

Saints Injuries: Ty Montgomery: Out (Hamstring), Andrus Peat: Out (Concussion), Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck)

