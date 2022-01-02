New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) visit the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Caesars Superdome and will aim to stop a five-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Saints -6.5 37

New Orleans and Carolina Stats

This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers give up (23.0).

The Saints collect 301.9 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 300.8 the Panthers give up per contest.

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).

This year the Panthers put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints give up (20.3).

The Panthers rack up 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints give up (331.7).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five more turnovers than the Saints have forced (20).

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has recorded 1,083 passing yards (72.2 per game) while completing 99 of 173 passes (57.2%), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Alvin Kamara has taken 197 attempts for a team-high 720 rushing yards (48.0 YPG) and four touchdowns. He's also hauled in 40 passes for 355 yards with four touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Marquez Callaway has been targeted 73 times and has 40 catches, leading his team with 601 yards (40.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Cameron Jordan has 8.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 9.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Demario Davis has collected 95 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Marshon Lattimore leads the team with three interceptions and has added 62 tackles and 19 passes defended.

Saints Injuries: Marcus Williams: Out (Ankle), Josh Hill: Out (Hand)

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) and a 58.3% completion percentage, throwing seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He also has 196 rushing yards on 38 carries (with five touchdowns), averaging 13.1 yards per game.

Chuba Hubbard has taken 146 carries for a team-leading 509 rushing yards (33.9 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has hauled in 83 catches for 1,041 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 69.4 receiving yards per game.

This season Brian Burns leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 48 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn's 103 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Shaq Thompson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 91 tackles, 7.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Panthers Injuries: Yetur Gross-Matos: Questionable (Shoulder), Troy Pride Jr.: Doubtful (Hip), Christian McCaffrey: Doubtful (Thigh), Brian Burns: Doubtful (Shoulder), Russell Okung: Doubtful (Calf), Austin Larkin: Questionable (Shoulder), Mike Davis: Doubtful (Ankle), Efe Obada: Questionable (Shoulder)

