September 18, 2021
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) launches an early first quarter pass. The New Orleans Saints hosted the the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 12, 2021 after the Saint's home game had to be move from New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast. The Saints went into the half with a 17 to 3 lead over the Packers. Jki 091221 Saintsvspackers 28

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) take on a fellow NFC South foe when they visit the Carolina Panthers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Saints

New Orleans and Carolina Stats

  • The Saints racked up five more points per game (30.1) than the Panthers allowed (25.1) last season.
  • The Saints collected only 16.3 more yards per game (376.4) than the Panthers allowed per outing (360.1) last season.
  • The Saints turned the ball over 17 times last season, five fewer than the Panthers forced turnovers (22).
  • Last season the Panthers averaged just 0.8 more points per game (21.9) than the Saints surrendered (21.1).
  • The Panthers collected 38.6 more yards per game (349.5) than the Saints gave up per outing (310.9) last season.
  • Last year the Panthers had 21 turnovers, five fewer than the Saints had takeaways (26).

Saints Impact Players

  • Taysom Hill recorded 928 passing yards (58 per game) with a 72.7% completion percentage last season, while throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led his team with 457 rushing yards on 87 carries and eight touchdowns.
  • A season ago Alvin Kamara led his team in both rushing and receiving. He churned out 932 rushing yards (62.1 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. And he tacked on 83 catches for 756 yards and five receiving TDs.
  • Cameron Jordan put together an impressive body of work a year ago, registering 7.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 51 tackles.
  • Demario Davis' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 10 TFL, and four sacks.
  • Malcolm Jenkins intercepted three passes while adding 91 tackles, seven TFL, 2.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended a season ago.

Panthers Impact Players

  • Sam Darnold recorded 2,208 passing yards (138 per game) with a 59.6% completion percentage last year, while throwing for nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also topped his team with 217 rushing yards on 37 carries plus two TDs, averaging 13.6 yards per game.
  • Christian McCaffrey ran for 225 yards on 59 carries (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last year D.J. Moore was targeted 118 times and amassed 66 catches for 1,193 yards and four touchdowns.
  • Haason Reddick showed out with an impressive stat line of 12.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 62 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Jeremy Chinn collected 116 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception.
  • Donte Jackson intercepted three passes while adding 34 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Saints Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Packers

W 38-3

Home

9/19/2021

Panthers

-

Away

9/26/2021

Patriots

-

Away

10/3/2021

Giants

-

Home

10/10/2021

Washington

-

Away

Panthers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

New York

W 19-14

Home

9/19/2021

New Orleans

-

Home

9/23/2021

Houston

-

Away

10/3/2021

Dallas

-

Away

10/10/2021

Philadelphia

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
