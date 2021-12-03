Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) head into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a four-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New Orleans

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -6.5 45.5

Dallas and New Orleans Stats

This year, the Cowboys average 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints allow (22.6).

The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints allow per contest (343.7).

This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (16).

This season the Saints average just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys allow (22.7).

The Saints average 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up (369.5).

The Saints have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

This season Dak Prescott has 2,932 passing yards (266.5 yards per game) while going 261-for-376 (69.4%) and tossing 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has taken 160 carries for a team-high 720 rushing yards (65.5 per game) and eight touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown through the air.

CeeDee Lamb has 50 catches (on 77 targets) and leads the team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Micah Parsons has 9.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 15.0 TFL and 67 tackles.

Jayron Kearse's 73 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high eight interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and 13 passes defended 11 this season.

Cowboys Injuries: Donovan Wilson: Questionable (Groin), Steven Parker: Questionable (Ankle), Zack Martin: Out (Calf), Anthony Brown: Questionable (Ribs), Cameron Erving: Out (Knee), Aldon Smith: Questionable (Illness)

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-of-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (98.5 yards per game).

Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (48.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air.

Deonte Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces his team with 427 receiving yards (38.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Demario Davis has collected 76 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.

P.J. Williams has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended 11 this season.

Saints Injuries: Marquez Callaway: Out (Knee), Marcus Davenport: Out (Concussion), Ty Montgomery: Out (Hamstring), Patrick Robinson: Questionable (Hamstring), Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck), Jackrabbit Jenkins: Out (Knee)

