How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (5-6) head into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a four-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Dallas vs. New Orleans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-6.5
45.5
Dallas and New Orleans Stats
- This year, the Cowboys average 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints allow (22.6).
- The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints allow per contest (343.7).
- This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (16).
- This season the Saints average just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys allow (22.7).
- The Saints average 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up (369.5).
- The Saints have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- This season Dak Prescott has 2,932 passing yards (266.5 yards per game) while going 261-for-376 (69.4%) and tossing 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has taken 160 carries for a team-high 720 rushing yards (65.5 per game) and eight touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- CeeDee Lamb has 50 catches (on 77 targets) and leads the team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons has 9.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 15.0 TFL and 67 tackles.
- Jayron Kearse's 73 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high eight interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and 13 passes defended 11 this season.
Cowboys Injuries: Donovan Wilson: Questionable (Groin), Steven Parker: Questionable (Ankle), Zack Martin: Out (Calf), Anthony Brown: Questionable (Ribs), Cameron Erving: Out (Knee), Aldon Smith: Questionable (Illness)
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-of-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (98.5 yards per game).
- Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (48.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
- Deonte Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces his team with 427 receiving yards (38.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Demario Davis has collected 76 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- P.J. Williams has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended 11 this season.
Saints Injuries: Marquez Callaway: Out (Knee), Marcus Davenport: Out (Concussion), Ty Montgomery: Out (Hamstring), Patrick Robinson: Questionable (Hamstring), Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck), Jackrabbit Jenkins: Out (Knee)
