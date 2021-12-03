Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (5-6) head into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Caesars Superdome on a four-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Cowboys

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Dallas vs. New Orleans

    Cowboys vs Saints Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cowboys

    -6.5

    45.5

    Dallas and New Orleans Stats

    • This year, the Cowboys average 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints allow (22.6).
    • The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints allow per contest (343.7).
    • This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (16).
    • This season the Saints average just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys allow (22.7).
    • The Saints average 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up (369.5).
    • The Saints have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • This season Dak Prescott has 2,932 passing yards (266.5 yards per game) while going 261-for-376 (69.4%) and tossing 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has taken 160 carries for a team-high 720 rushing yards (65.5 per game) and eight touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • CeeDee Lamb has 50 catches (on 77 targets) and leads the team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • Micah Parsons has 9.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 15.0 TFL and 67 tackles.
    • Jayron Kearse's 73 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high eight interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and 13 passes defended 11 this season.

    Cowboys Injuries: Donovan Wilson: Questionable (Groin), Steven Parker: Questionable (Ankle), Zack Martin: Out (Calf), Anthony Brown: Questionable (Ribs), Cameron Erving: Out (Knee), Aldon Smith: Questionable (Illness)

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-of-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (98.5 yards per game).
    • Alvin Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (48.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
    • Deonte Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces his team with 427 receiving yards (38.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Demario Davis has collected 76 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and three sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • P.J. Williams has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended 11 this season.

    Saints Injuries: Marquez Callaway: Out (Knee), Marcus Davenport: Out (Concussion), Ty Montgomery: Out (Hamstring), Patrick Robinson: Questionable (Hamstring), Deonte Harris: Questionable (Neck), Jackrabbit Jenkins: Out (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cj mccollum blazers
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    13 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) recovers a ball in the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) run into each other under the goal during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) falls to the court on his back after a dunk as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) look on during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) scores a basket behind New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy