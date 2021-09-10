How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (0-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, September 12, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Green Bay vs. New Orleans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Packers
-3.5
-106
-114
49.5
-110
-110
-184
+154
Green Bay and New Orleans Stats
- Last year, the Packers scored 10.7 more points per game (31.8) than the Saints allowed (21.1).
- The Packers racked up 78.1 more yards per game (389.0) than the Saints gave up per matchup (310.9) last year.
- The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.
- The Saints put up 30.1 points per game last year, 7.0 more than the Packers gave up (23.1).
- The Saints racked up 42.4 more yards per game (376.4) than the Packers allowed per outing (334.0) last season.
- The Saints turned the ball over 17 times last year, one fewer times than the Packers forced turnovers (18).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers recorded 4,299 passing yards (268.7 yards per game) with a 70.7% completion percentage last year (372-of-526), while throwing 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Aaron Jones ran for 1,104 yards on 201 carries (69.0 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns.
- Last season, Davante Adams reeled in 115 passes (on 149 targets) for 1,374 yards (85.9 yards per game) while scoring 18 touchdowns.
- Za'Darius Smith put together a solid body of work a year ago, registering 12.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 52 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell's 2020 campaign saw him total 99 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks.
- Darnell Savage Jr. intercepted four passes while adding 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended a season ago.
Saints Impact Players
- Taysom Hill threw for 928 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes (88-of-121), with four touchdowns and two interceptions last year (58.0 yards per game). He also carried the ball 87 times for 457 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.
- Alvin Kamara took 187 attempts for 932 rushing yards a season ago (62.1 yards per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns. He also caught 83 passes for 756 yards (50.4 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns through the air.
- Last season Cameron Jordan racked up 7.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Demario Davis racked up 119 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and four sacks.
- Jeff Heath picked off three passes while adding 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended a season ago.
Packers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Saints
-
Away
9/20/2021
Lions
-
Home
9/26/2021
49ers
-
Away
10/3/2021
Steelers
-
Home
Saints Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
9/19/2021
Carolina
-
Away
9/26/2021
New England
-
Away
10/3/2021
New York
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
12
2021
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)