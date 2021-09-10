September 11, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nurses a sore arm after the game, walking off the field following the Packers' 30-21 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2008, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Pack29 21 Ofx Wood

The Green Bay Packers (0-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, September 12, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Packers

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. New Orleans

Packers vs Saints Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Packers

-3.5

-106

-114

49.5

-110

-110

-184

+154

Green Bay and New Orleans Stats

  • Last year, the Packers scored 10.7 more points per game (31.8) than the Saints allowed (21.1).
  • The Packers racked up 78.1 more yards per game (389.0) than the Saints gave up per matchup (310.9) last year.
  • The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.
  • The Saints put up 30.1 points per game last year, 7.0 more than the Packers gave up (23.1).
  • The Saints racked up 42.4 more yards per game (376.4) than the Packers allowed per outing (334.0) last season.
  • The Saints turned the ball over 17 times last year, one fewer times than the Packers forced turnovers (18).

Packers Impact Players

  • Aaron Rodgers recorded 4,299 passing yards (268.7 yards per game) with a 70.7% completion percentage last year (372-of-526), while throwing 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • Aaron Jones ran for 1,104 yards on 201 carries (69.0 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Last season, Davante Adams reeled in 115 passes (on 149 targets) for 1,374 yards (85.9 yards per game) while scoring 18 touchdowns.
  • Za'Darius Smith put together a solid body of work a year ago, registering 12.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 52 tackles.
  • De'Vondre Campbell's 2020 campaign saw him total 99 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks.
  • Darnell Savage Jr. intercepted four passes while adding 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

Saints Impact Players

  • Taysom Hill threw for 928 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes (88-of-121), with four touchdowns and two interceptions last year (58.0 yards per game). He also carried the ball 87 times for 457 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.
  • Alvin Kamara took 187 attempts for 932 rushing yards a season ago (62.1 yards per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns. He also caught 83 passes for 756 yards (50.4 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns through the air.
  • Last season Cameron Jordan racked up 7.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Demario Davis racked up 119 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and four sacks.
  • Jeff Heath picked off three passes while adding 34 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended a season ago.

Packers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Saints

-

Away

9/20/2021

Lions

-

Home

9/26/2021

49ers

-

Away

10/3/2021

Steelers

-

Home

Saints Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Green Bay

-

Home

9/19/2021

Carolina

-

Away

9/26/2021

New England

-

Away

10/3/2021

New York

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

